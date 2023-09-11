Vermont State University Interim President Mike Smith said a series of town halls with alumni last week illustrated a support of the new university and a desire to help it succeed.
The meetings, which were held virtually for each campus, took place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5 through Sept. 8 and invited alumni to ask questions about VTSU and ongoing transformation.
Smith said that he felt the town halls were a success and, to him, very informative. Overall, he said the alumni generally expressed support of their alma maters and the success of Vermont State University.
“Generally, ‘How can we help?’ was sort of the recurring theme (at these meetings) and that was encouraging to hear,” Smith said. “I think people are generally supportive of the direction I had laid out, but want to make sure that with my exit, that direction continues. And I think it will.”
Smith will be finishing out his presidency and returning to his retirement next month.
The Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Ad Hoc Search Committee is in the process of reviewing candidates for the next interim president, who will serve for 12 to 18 months after Smith leaves. Plans are to hire a permanent president during that time who will begin in the position after the interim.
According to Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement Lauren Philie, the town halls were intended to inform alums of the ongoing changes to the new university, provide a space to have their questions answered and meet the president.
She added that each town hall featured an update from Smith on the transformation, including about program and facilities optimization work, enrollment numbers and the expansion of programs that fill necessary gaps in Vermont’s workforce, such as nursing and respiratory therapy.
“Each of the alumni bases had some different questions, but people wanted to know about enrollment and what the president thought about the future. People had specific programming questions so, for example, they might want to know what was happening with the academic program they graduated from,” Philie said.
Program optimization, Philie added, was a particular topic that she said she was happy to see alums seek more clarification on, as she suspects the issue with see plenty of attention next month when the final program array for VTSU is announced.
According to Assistant Vice President of University Marketing & Communications Sylvia Plumb, recommendations for the program array will be made the first week of October, with final decisions being made by Oct. 30.
Smith said he greatly appreciates the loyalty alumni have to their alma maters and the commitment they have to the success of VTSU.
He also expressed the importance of continuing to involve alumni moving forward.
“I think we need to continue to do this. I’m going to Homecoming, (which is) coming up. We just really need to reach out and let the alumni know what we’re doing. That was my major objective — (to) make sure they knew what was going on. I’ve been very pleased with the reaction,” Smith said.
Philie said that, moving forward, VTSU intends to use its large alumni base to increase opportunities for professional networking, expand its slate of alumni benefits and broaden its volunteer and giving opportunities, among other things.
Both VTSU Castleton and VTSU Johnson’s homecomings will take place from Sept. 15-17, VTSU Lyndon’s homecoming will run from Sept. 22-24 and VTSU’s Randolph campus will host its homecoming on Sept. 23. More information on the events can be found at vermontstate.edu/alumni.
“Our next steps (with alumni relations) are really our forever steps. We’re working to bring our alumni base together,” Philie said. “We have an alumni base now of over 60,000. With that number comes some power.”