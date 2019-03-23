MENDON — A Proctor man lost control of his car on a snowy roadway and hit an oncoming car on Friday night, according to a police report.
Police said Nicholas Jones, 31, was driving his 2012 Fiat east on Route 4 at around 30 mph at 6:30 p.m. when the snow caused him to slip over the center line into oncoming traffic near the Cortina Inn.
Driving in the opposite direction was Quechee resident Christine Crowley, 49, at about the same speed in her Jeep Renegade, when Jones’ left fender hit her left fender, causing Jones’ car to finally stop in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said.
Crowley’s car skidded off to the side of the westbound shoulder, and both cars were towed by Big Joe’s Hook and Tow, police said.
Though Jones declined medical attention, Crowley was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for pain in her neck and pain on the entire left side of her body, police said in a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.