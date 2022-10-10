KILLINGTON — While an opening day hasn’t been set, Killington Ski Resort began making snow over the weekend.
The resort used 20 snowmaking guns between the Rime and Superstar trails on Saturday, said Kristel Killary, brand marketing and communications manager for Killington Ski Resort.
“This is earlier than it’s been in quite a few years. Last year, we were open on Nov. 5, I believe, for pass holders so we’re definitely getting an early start,” she said on Monday. “The team was really excited that we could get to snowmaking with the beautiful colors of the leaves this year, because we haven’t been able to capture that in a little while, so it’s definitely a couple weeks earlier than normal.”
She said she expects the resort will open in a few weeks. Killington is widely known for being the first resort on the East Coast to begin its ski season, and is often the last to end it.
To make snow that will stick the mountain needs several nights in a row of cold weather, said Killary. There’s a bit of a science to snowmaking, she said, adding that those interested should check out the resort’s latest podcast, bit.ly/Killingtonpodcast, to hear all about it from Greg Gleason, snowmaking manager at Killington.
Monday was the last day of full summer operations at Killington.
“The Adventure Center, golf course and scenic rides end today, but we did extend our bike park on Friday through Sunday at Ramshead and Snowshed through the end of October,” Killary said.
Over the past few years the resort has been investing in summertime offerings, namely mountain biking, which has seen a boom in interest.
The resort plans to open its new K-1 Lodge Thanksgiving weekend. The project began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and was delayed because of it. Killary said some of the construction materials were bought prior to the prices going up, but some had to be purchased post-pandemic, however, that didn’t impact the speed of construction.
All in all, the resort staff seem to thinks this year will feel a little more like the pre-pandemic days.
“We’re expected to run operations as we did prior to COVID,” said Killary. “We’re excited to be able to offer the same product that we could before. Generally, we’re just feeling much more normal around the resort.”
Killington Ski Resort is owned by POWDR, which also owns nearby Pico Mountain Ski Resort. Killary said Pico’s opening day always is in December and that snowmaking hasn’t begun there yet.
The Women’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup is slated to take place once again this Thanksgiving weekend, Nov. 25-27. Tickets went on sale Thursday with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting the Killington World Cup Foundation, a charitable organization that donates to winter sports programs.
The World Cup has been hosted at Killington for a few years now, drawing nearly 40,000 people at its peak.
The resort hopes to soon announce what musical acts will be playing at the event, said Killary, as contracts are still being finalized.
The World Cup is expected to feature several skiers on the U.S. Ski Team such as Mikaela Shiffrin, Paula Moltzan and Nina O’Brien.
“It is truly an honor to welcome the World Cup each year to Killington,” stated Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort, in a news release. “Watching world class athletes racing down Superstar, encouraged by such a passionate crowd, is an unmatched experience.”
According to Solimano, the World Cup raised $449,000 through the Killington World Cup Foundation, “and we are proud to continue this tradition and donate a portion of ticket sales, including 100% of general admission and VIP packages, again in 2022. We are also thrilled to debut the new K-1 Lodge, which is truly the icing on the cake.”
World Cup events on Friday night, Nov. 25, are free to attend.
General admission tickets are $5 per day, with all proceeds going to the World Cup Foundation. These ticket holders will be able to reach viewing areas at the bottom of the Super Star Trail and see 35% of the course, plus two large video screens.
Information on VIP packages can be found at kwcfgivesback.org
Premier Grandstand tickets are $100 for Saturday and $90 for Sunday. These ticket holders can sit on the highest five rows of the grandstand at the bottom of Superstar Trail. Regular grandstand tickets are $45 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday.
Preferred parking at the K-1 Lodge is $80 per day per vehicle, though there’s free parking and shuttle service at various places around the resort.
Information on the event is posted online at killington.com/worldcup
