Rutland isn’t bleeding like it used to.
As the American Red Cross put out its second urgent call for donors in two months, organizers say the Gift of Life Marathon blood drive is falling well short of its targets for appointments.
The opening day of the drive, held last week at Castleton University, only brought in 128 pints, short of the goal of 150. Organizer Steve Costello said they expect to largely make up for that on Day Two Wednesday at Rutland Regional Medical Center. That day, which Costello said has an 82-pint goal, is overbooked with more than 100 appointments.
After that, though, the outlook gets bleak. The drive is scheduled to go for two more days, both at College of St. Joseph. Thursday’s goal is 350, Costello said, and organizers have 250 appointments. For Friday, when the goal is 300, Costello said that as of late Tuesday afternoon they only had 139 appointments.
“For what our goals are, we’re way behind where we want to be at this point in time,” Costello said.
Mary Brant, a regional spokeswoman for the Red Cross, said a series of natural disasters around the country have placed a greater-than-usual stress on the blood supply during a time when donations typically slacken.
“That is one of the things we absolutely know has had a ripple effect,” she said. “The slowdown for the winter usually starts around Thanksgiving and goes to January. This year it started earlier. ... The storms in the Southeast and the fires in the West all have a ripple effect.”
The Gift of Life Marathon started in 2003, and the following year set the first in a series of records for single-day blood drives. It peaked in 2013, setting a national record with 2,350 pints collected. The event hasn’t been quite as big since, with the Red Cross wanting to move away from massive single-day events, and the marathon now consists of a number of smaller drives over a period of several days.
Costello said it seems to be harder to hold people’s attention without the drama of a record attempt.
“I think that’s definitely part of it,” he said. “In the years building up to the records, we were drawing people from well beyond Rutland City. ... The lack of competition is definitely part of it, but it seems like there’s got to be more than that.”
Costello said he has heard a number of people say they wished the drive was still at the Paramount Theatre — a venue organizers moved away from because the Red Cross’ computer system wasn’t working well there. He said he also expected weather was playing a role.
“It feels like we’re in the middle of winter even though winter hasn’t even started yet,” he said. “It’s been cold. It’s been snowy.”
Brant said one common reason people give for never giving blood is that they have never been asked.
“You can fix that,” she said.
She also said the 3 percent of the population that does donate blood could likely give more.
“What would help the Red Cross out is people can safely donate blood every eight weeks,” she said. “When you go to donate blood, make your next appointment.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.