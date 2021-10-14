Phil Allen is looking for city money and hasn’t quite found any yet.
Allen, the owner of Same Sun of Vermont, has proposed to build a solar-powered car charging station on the long-vacant property at the corner of routes 4 and 7. His plans include picnic space, food trucks and an information kiosk, and he said he envisions people walking downtown and shopping or taking in shows at the Paramount as their cars are charging.
Allen brought the idea to the Board of Aldermen last week and went before the Community and Economic Development Committee Wednesday asking for whatever financial support the city might see fit to provide, saying his business model “probably makes no sense at all” but he wanted to do something positive for the city on one of its most prominent vacant properties.
One idea, he said, was for the board to alter its tax status from a retail property to a solar development. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that was complicated by the facts that Allen would lease the property, rather than rent it, and even then was not a change the city could make before anything was built.
Allen said he kept hearing about various pots of money available in the city.
“It’s possible you guys could find, from one of these sources, you could buy a car charging station,” he said. “I don’t need to own the charging station.”
Mayor David Allaire said he supported the project but not giving it money out of the general fund and that the city should look at other approaches to back it.
“We all hear it from our constituents, ‘Why aren’t you doing something about it?’” he said. “We’ve got a possibility in front of us.”
Alderman Thomas DePoy also said he supported Allen, noting that this was a contrast to his usual feelings about solar developments.
“I think this board has always been supportive of projects, but we don’t fund developers,” Davis said. “”That’s not what the city does. ... The project seems interesting, but I question the viability of it.”
Others at the meeting pointed out that the Zamias Fund had been used to pay for private developments, but generally by nonprofits, such as the Paramount Theatre.
Alderman Devon Neary said he was in the camp that thought the property could be put to better use, but had to acknowledge that it had been vacant for decades. He noted that the corner was “noisy, loud and uncomfortable” and that the property lacked good pedestrian or any bicycle facilities. He said he wanted to see the project “planned out to the fullest extent” and that Allen should work with the city on creating a better pedestrian connection to downtown.
“Right now, if this were built as it’s portrayed ... I don’t think a single person would make their way from this facility to the Paramount,” Neary said.
Allen said he agreed with everything Neary said, but he did not think he was responsible for sidewalks to downtown.
“There’s only so much a little company like us can take on,” he said. “The safety of people in the city is on the city.”
Alderman William Gillam told Allen he might save himself some work by looking at the traffic studies done for Walgreens and Starbucks. Alderman Dan Doenges said Allen was better off consulting the Rutland Redevelopment Authority and Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region about finding money for the project.
