BRANDON — The developer behind a proposed 15-megawatt solar project off Carver Street has reached agreements with the project’s neighbors and the state.
According to a memorandum of understanding filed with the Public Utility Commission on June 13, Davenport Solar LLC, the company behind the solar project, has agreed to plant 42 trees that will screen the array from view from the home of Debbie and Bruce Howard, of Old Brandon Road.
The Public Utility Commission granted the Howards intervenor status on the project in January at their request, limiting their involvement to the aesthetic and historical impacts the project would have on their home, a historic farmhouse.
According to the agreement between Davenport and the Howards, the 42 trees must be an even mix of white spruce and white pine, spaced 15 feet apart. The white spruce must be 6 feet high, the white pine 8. Also, Davenport will pay the Howards $3,750 within seven days of the memo’s execution, and another $3,750 after the project is complete. According to the document, once the memo is executed, the Howards agree to withdraw from their status as intervenors.
On June 12, Davenport also signed a stipulation between it and the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets regarding the handling of agricultural soil that will be affected by the project’s construction.
According the stipulation filed with the PUC, the project is to be built on a 65.5-acre lot, about 80% of which is used to harvest hay. Davenport has told the PUC that 66% of the broader, 172-acre area, consists of prime agricultural soils.
Building the project will lead to 8.65 acres of prime agricultural soils being disturbed through the building of access roads, on-site equipment and stormwater management structures.
According to the stipulation, Davenport agrees to set aside the prime agriculture soils it removes, keep the soil on site, and protect it according to state standards. Tree stumps can be removed, but only if they interfere with installing access roads or equipment, and even then the soil has to be shaken off them and kept on site. Large logs from site clearing work can be removed, but all other wood has to be left on site.
Davenport must also conduct several soil tests and vehicles used on site cannot have an axle-load heavier than 12,000 pounds.
The Howards’ memo and the agriculture department’s stipulation hold that their conditions will be part of the project’s overall certificate of public good, should the PUC issue one.
Davenport Solar LLC is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resource, based in Juno Beach, Florida. It was once owned by Ranger Solar, a New England company, which sold it to NextEra in 2017. Davenport has said in its PUC filings that the project is expected to generate 26,000 megawatt-hours per year. Davenport Solar has a 20-year power purchase agreement with United Illuminating Co. and the Connecticut Light and Power Co.
The company says the project will have a number of positive environmental and economic impacts. It’s also filed a decommissioning plan that will see the site returned to its pre-construction state at the end of the project’s life, which is expected to last at least 25 years.
