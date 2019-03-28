Significant changes are coming to the state and federal incentive programs designed to spur solar development, and according to some, 2019 may be the “last best year” to start a net metering project.
That’s according to Phil Allen, owner of Same Sun of Vermont in Rutland City. That’s not to say solar net metering projects will cease to be attractive, he said.
Allen recently pitched to Rutland Town building a 150-kw to 500-kw array that would take advantage of the state’s net metering program.
“We don’t want people to think that if they don’t go solar this year, they’ve just missed out," he said. "It would also be bad for people, because solar companies in the state of Vermont are going to be so busy this year that a lot of people who want to go solar this year aren’t going to be able to when they figure this out, so I want to make sure everybody knows solar in the future is a good thing."
Even so, what Green Mountain Power pays owners of net metered solar projects for the energy they produce has been on the downswing. According to the “2018 Biennial Update of the Net-Metering Program Final Order” posted on the Department of Public Service website, the price the state's largest utility pays users per kilowatt hour will drop another cent, to 2 cents per kilowatt hour, on July 1.
Allen said when the program began, the rate, which is ultimately approved by the Public Utility Commission, was 6 cents.
“We detect a pattern,” Allen said. “Six, five, four, three, two, you can figure out what comes next: It’s either one or zero.”
There’s also a 30 percent federal tax credit set to begin fading out after this year, Allen said.
“We’ve seen incentives for solar go down every year, and we actually support that,” said James Moore, co-president and founder of SunCommon, a solar company based in Waterbury.
Moore said control over the pace of solar growth has always been important. Larger projects that don’t apply for permits before June 30 will lose 15 percent of their value, while smaller projects will lose somewhere between 5 and 7 percent.
“Those are definitely significant steps down,” he said.
However, it might not be much of a deterrent to businesses or homeowners wanting to build a net metered project. Moore said the cost of the installations has also decreased, making the projects attractive to those looking to cut their energy costs. Investors looking to build and sell an installation, however, might not be as interested going forward.
“The thing is, even though incentives have been going away, it hasn’t really mattered because the price has gone down. Capitalism worked,” Allen said. “But it’s hard to imagine solar becoming cheaper. The price of the modules and what they do is so inexpensive now, and labor isn’t going down, nothing else is going down, so we feel the price is now at the bottom.”
He said some of the best solar modules one can buy cost about as much as a screen door at Walmart.
“We have to look at the big picture,” said Vermont House Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-Dover, vice-chairwoman of the House Committee on Energy and Technology, on Tuesday. “We certainly have made progress on our renewable energy goals.”
Vermont, she said, needs to take a break from incentivizing solar projects and assess what needs to be done. She said electric utilities have expressed concern that spending too much on incentives will increase costs for the rate payers not using them. She said there’s been talk in Montpelier about possibly putting a cap on 500-kw projects, with an exemption for schools.
Green Mountain Power expects to see solar continue to grow in Vermont, GMP spokeswoman Kristin Kelley said.
“We have seen tremendous growth in solar in our territory, and we continue to see more applications coming in for interconnection,” she said.
Kelley said the company is favorable to solar projects, as they tend to provide more power during peak usage hours, that generally being the middle of the day during summer when it’s hot out.
There have been some adjustments to how the company pays owners of net metered projects.
“A couple of years ago, the Public Utilities Commission ruled that certain fees such as the customer charge, which every customer pays, cannot be paid with net metering credits, but you are allowed to use the net metering credits to offset 100 percent of your electricity usage,” said Kelley in an email on Thursday.
Not all feel lowering the incentives is a good thing.
David Blittersdorf, founder and chief executive officer of Williston-based AllEarth Renewables said his company stopped working on projects in the 150kw to 500kw range several years ago because of changes to both net metering rules and where arrays could be built.
“You can’t put solar in the same places you could in the past,” he said, adding Vermont was once a leader in renewable energy but has since fallen behind in solar and wind, the latter which his company develops.
“The perception is that everything is fine now, and it isn’t,” he said, referring to renewable energy development as a way to halt or slow climate change.
Blittersdorf said he fears that fewer incentives, both state and federal, will cool the solar market.
“The only reason a person wouldn’t go solar in Vermont right now is if they just didn’t have a viable site or if they just don’t know about it, because it’s so much smarter than paying your electric bill, and of course it’s a very important thing to do environmentally,” Allen said. “But, next year, the incentives are going to be less, and I don’t think the price is going to go down. It’s still going to be better than paying your electric bill, but I do think we’re going to look back at 2019 in our market as the last, best year.”
