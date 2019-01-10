Money paid to Rutland Town by a solar developer will be used to offset taxes.
Specifically, it will be used to make the fiscal year 2021-22 bond payments on the Center Rutland Fire Station. The $1.8 million bond was taken out in 2012.
“We’ve received a check in the amount of $160,000 from Otter Creek Solar and now we need to discuss its purpose and place,” said Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini at a board meeting on Tuesday.
Otter Creek Solar is a subsidiary of Allco Renewable Energy. It has a permit from the Public Utility Commission to build two solar facilities in the wooded area off Cold River Road. The projects, Otter Creek 1 and Otter Creek 2, will produce a total of 7.1 megawatts of electricity. The $160,000 payment will offset what the land might have generated in tax revenue throughout the 20-year lifespan of the project.
“That was negotiated. It’s considered to be the present-day value of a sum in lieu of the taxes which the town does not get because it’s a solar development,” said Selectman John Paul Faignant. “I would make the motion that we use that money to offset taxes.”
Terenzini, a member of the town Finance Committee, agreed. He said it was pointed out at a Finance Committee meeting that the town only has enough set aside to make bond payments for another two years or so. After that the town would have to raise taxes. He suggested the solar money be used to make the 2021-22 bond payment of $145,000.
Other ideas
“I’ve had a couple people approach me on some different ideas about that, a way to make that continue to earn money, if we could do something with that money other than just reduce taxes,” said Selectman Joseph Denardo. “If we invested it into maybe our own solar project or something, and then over 20 or 25 years we’d be getting a return on it. Is that anything we can do?”
“I think the time it would take to scope something like that and plan it would take too much time for the decision we have to make about these funds,” Faignant said.
