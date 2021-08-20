Phil Allen has a plan for one of the city’s most prominent blighted properties.
The owner of Same Sun of Vermont wants to build a solar canopy and electric vehicle charging station with a welcome kiosk and outdoor food court at the former Beverage Center at the corner of routes 4 and 7. Allen said Friday that the owners of the long-vacant property are on board, and he has started the permitting process by filing a 45-day notice with the Public Utility Commission.
“It’s a very important corner and we’re aware people will have opinions of it,” he said. “We expect them to.”
Allen said the 150-kilowatt solar array would sit atop a carport similar to the one he recently installed at Stafford Technical Center. The facility would have a mix of level two and level three chargers — though he said the array will feed into the grid independently of the chargers — a center with information on downtown attractions, an area with picnic tables and, if all goes according to plan, a selection of food trucks.
“There’s really no way we can understand to make money on car-charging stations,” Allen said. “Gas stations will tell you the same thing — they make money on lottery tickets and Frito Lays. They don’t make money on gas.”
Allen said that the spot is just close enough to downtown that motorists who otherwise might have driven right through the city might stop and check out downtown while their cars are charging. Allen also said he is expecting a boom in electric-vehicle ownership.
“You won’t believe, by Christmas of 2022, how many people are going to be driving Ford F-150 Lightnings,” he said. “Right now, you want the guy who drives the Tesla or the Mercedes stuck downtown with nothing to do for 50 minutes.”
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), said his board has reviewed the proposal and questions whether it would be the highest best use of the property. Jepson said he’d prefer to see a park at the spot and city leadership needs to have a conversation about what it wants in Rutland’s gateways.
“Should the gateway to the city of Rutland be a solar array or should it be something else?” he asked.
All that said, Jepson acknowledged that it wasn’t good for the city to have the property empty, either — a point Allen pressed.
“There’s the theoretical thing you can do with that place and then there’s the fact that you’ve done nothing with it,” he said. “We’re not asking the city for money. We’re not asking for city property. This is privately held and for 19 years it’s been decaying”
Allen also said he was more than willing to make the spot as pretty as he can.
“I want the community to be proud of it,” he said. “We’re tech people. We’re open to aesthetics. We want the city to be as proud of 4 and 7 as they’ve been miserable with it for 20 years.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.