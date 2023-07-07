RUTLAND TOWN — A Manchester solar developer is proposing a 3-megawatt array on former farmland off Route 7.

The company behind the project is Post Road Solar LLC, which is owned by MHG Solar LLC, according to its preliminary filing with the Public Utility Commission.

