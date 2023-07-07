RUTLAND TOWN — A Manchester solar developer is proposing a 3-megawatt array on former farmland off Route 7.
The company behind the project is Post Road Solar LLC, which is owned by MHG Solar LLC, according to its preliminary filing with the Public Utility Commission.
In Vermont, companies have to file a preliminary notice at least 45 days before they file a complete application for a certificate of public good. This notice was dated June 21.
Planning Commission Chair Barbara Noyes Pulling said at Wednesday’s select board meeting that she’s spoken to the developer, and she believes it plans to file by the end of August.
“It’s not one of the preferred sites in the town’s energy plan, but it’s not in the scenic viewshed, and maybe you could talk to the developer about getting, since it’s not a preferred site, some extra remuneration for the town for putting a solar site in there,” she said.
The proposed location is on land owned by Thomas Dairy, between Carey’s Auto Sales and Moore’s Auto & Manufactured Home, said Pulling.
According to the preliminary site plan the company filed, the arrays would be in two groups, one along Route 7, the other in the rear of the property.
The PUC’s authority supersedes that of town-level regulators, but host town’s get party status in the hearing process. Several years ago, a law was passed to give towns more sway in the proceedings, provided they developed “enhanced energy plans” to accompany their town plans. Rutland Town has such a plan.
Pulling said this would be one of the larger facilities the area has seen, and noted the project may have some issues with being built on land hosting prime agricultural soil.
She said the planning commission is scheduled to meet with the developer this month and make some recommendations to the board, as it’s done in the past.
“I’d rather see that land get used for something that would generate more taxes than solar,” said Selectman Kurt Hathaway. “I’m not a huge solar fan, in general.”
Selectwoman Sharon Russell said she agrees with Hathaway and made a motion to table the issue until a site visit could be scheduled. Her motion never was seconded.
Selectman Joe Denardo said he owns a farm and has struggled to get solar panels on it, so he won’t begrudge anyone else attempting to do the same. He added that given there’s a push for people to switch from using fossil fuel engines to electric motors, the energy will need to be generated somehow.
Until 2020, Thomas Dairy had been a processing center for milk. The operation itself was about 100 years old, and had been slowly exiting the dairy scene for the past several years.
It was agreed that the planning commission will ask the developers about scheduling a site visit along with other general inquiries about the project.