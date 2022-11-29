Photo: 20221130_rhd_solarfestmoney

The Brandon Energy Committee and SolarFest teamed up to host Button Up Brandon, a home weatherization seminar, on Nov. 11. The groups are planning to roll out a host of projects and programs related to energy and sustainability in the coming months.

 Photo provided

BRANDON — Earlier this month, about 65 people filled Town Hall to learn more about how to weatherize their homes. They were shown some techniques to facilitate how to do it, given some tools and materials and put in touch with local weatherization services should they want or need to do more.

“That was the first event,” said Mike Bailey, who sits on the board of trustees for SolarFest. “We have other events continuing this that are in the works right now, including one for lower income renters and another one for landlords.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.