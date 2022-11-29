BRANDON — Earlier this month, about 65 people filled Town Hall to learn more about how to weatherize their homes. They were shown some techniques to facilitate how to do it, given some tools and materials and put in touch with local weatherization services should they want or need to do more.
“That was the first event,” said Mike Bailey, who sits on the board of trustees for SolarFest. “We have other events continuing this that are in the works right now, including one for lower income renters and another one for landlords.”
The weatherization event was the product of a collaboration between SolarFest and the Brandon Energy Committee.
SolarFest received a $2,250 grant from the Vermont Council on Rural Development for the classes.
Brandon Energy Committee itself received a $3,600 grant from VCRD for an eBike lending program.
Jim Emerson, who sits on the energy committee, said Tuesday that the Brandon Free Library has agreed to make it easier to borrow eBikes, which will be purchased with the grant funds. The hope is to begin lending them in the spring, he said, and in the meantime work out the details of how that will actually occur.
The committee has other goals, as well.
“We’re going to be establishing, in conjunction with SolarFest, a tool-lending program, all sorts of home garden tools,” he said. “We’re looking for some grant money to get some electric equipment, weed whackers and such. We’re going to model this off a Hudson, New York, program which has done extremely well.”
According to Bailey, the November weatherization event was a big success. Attendees were given items such as weather stripping, door sweeps, outlet covers and pipe wrap, depending on what their home needed.
“We partnered at that event with the Heat Squad from NeighborWorks and Efficiency Vermont and BROC, so we brought all the different resources into the community; depending on a particular person’s needs or situation, there were other resources available,” he said.
This event targeted homeowners. The next will aim to help low-income renters and the one after that, landlords, said Bailey.
According to Emerson, the workshop for landlords will be aimed at educating them on tax incentives and programs they can use to weatherize their buildings.
Until this year, SolarFest had been held in Manchester and, before then, Middletown Springs. It recently found a new — and what it hopes will be permanent — home in Brandon where in addition to its annual summer festival it can offer year-round programs related to workforce development in the renewable energy industry.
Bailey said that Mel Tyree and Charleen Miles have agreed to match SolarFest’s fundraising efforts dollar-to-dollar for up to $25,000 to help SolarFest establish itself in town. It’s raised just over $20,000 and hopes to complete the match toward a goal of $50,000. SolarFest plans to start a community solar project, but the effort is in its infancy.
In mid-November, Vermont Council on Rural Development announced that it had awarded $82,000 through its Climate Catalyst Innovation Fund to fully fund 25 projects across the state. This is the round of awards SolarFest and Brandon Energy Committee received from VCRD. According to VCRD, 37 applications totaling $118,000 in requests were received. Last year, it awarded $35,000 to 18 projects. There were 29 applicants in that round.
“VCRD believes in listening carefully to the ideas of local leaders and connecting those leaders and ideas with resources that can help advance ideas to projects and projects to completion,” stated Brian Lowe, executive director of VCRD, in a release. “This competitive program focuses on community-scale innovations, and the accumulation of these local actions — each reflecting the particular context of a town or area of Vermont — becomes an important way to address complex challenges like climate change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.