Peter Welch quickly answered the question of who might replace Patrick Leahy in the U.S. Senate, announcing his candidacy a week after Vermont’s senior senator made public his retirement last month.
That leaves the question of who will replace Welch in the U.S. House of Representatives. While the Vermont Democratic Party is tossing around a number of names, Vermont’s Republicans seem to have trouble coming up with any.
“I have not heard word one,” said Brian Collamore, the Republican senior senator for Rutland County. “You hear the normal kind of guessing like Phil Scott, who already said he won’t; Jim Douglas, who’s never going to come back; Brian Dubie — I don’t think so.”
Among the Democrats, four names have seen repeated mention in statewide media — Attorney General T.J. Donovan; Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham County, the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate; Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden; and Lt. Gov. Molly Gray.
“Because none of them have announced yet, anything can happen,” Vermont Democratic Party Chair Anne Lezak said. “The one thing I can say is, there is such an abundance out there. There may be someone else watching and waiting.”
One emerging narrative among Democrats leaves Donovan as the odd man out.
“I think there’s a sentiment that Vermont, being the only state in the union that’s never sent a woman to Washington, that’s going to be a real push this time around,” said Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County. “There has certainly been talk about three very capable, intelligent young women who might be willing to step forward.”
Prof. Jack Gierzynski, Department of Political Science chair at the University of Vermont, said that while he hesitates to make predictions, one of those three women has credentials that make her look like an early front runner.
“Molly Gray came out of nowhere to win the lieutenant governor’s race and won over a lot of people,” Gierzynski said. “She’s shown an ability to do that.”
Gray has also shown, according to the professor, an ability to raise money and make connections.
“The fact that she’s not from Burlington gives her a leg up in the rest of the state,” he said.
Another open question, Gierzynski said, was whether Vermont’s Progressives would rally around the Democratic candidate. He said he suspected they would, rather than put up one of their own and risk playing a spoiler.
“The stakes are really high right now,” he said. “I would really draw attention to the stakes here. With control of the House being so close, Vermont does have a role to play here. ... This race can play a role in the direction of the country.”
Gierzynski said he expects the Republicans are looking for a strong candidate despite the seemingly long odds and that the national party will want to make Democrats spend money on what would normally be a seat they would not need to defend. However, like others interviewed for this story, he was hard-pressed to think of who they might pick.
“I would look to some younger individuals maybe to come up,” he said. “There are some young Republicans in the House and even the Senate who might come forward.”
Collamore said the lack of Republicans in statewide office made it hard to think of someone with a good shot at getting elected to Congress.
“For anyone to be successful with a federal job, you have to have statewide recognition,” he said. “I think we need to find some people with the profile to advance our cause. ... If we had a lieutenant governor or a secretary of state or an auditor or whoever — they’re all Democrats right now. ... If you don’t have the recognition of being a statewide person, you’re kind of behind the eight-ball.”
Vermont GOP Chair Paul Dame said a few names have come up, such as Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe.
“She used to work on Jim Jeffords’ staff,” he said. “She’s somebody who could step in and fill that role. ... We’ve got Felisha Leffler in Franklin County — she’s got more legislative experience than Molly Gray does. Is this the year for them? I don’t know. I think probably by January we’ll have a lot more people who’ve had time to talk to their family.”
Rep. Anne Donahue, R-Northfield, the senior Republican in the Washington County delegation, said whoever her party picks will give insight into the future of the GOP in Vermont. She said the party’s narrow bench is due in part to a split between centrists and more Trump-oriented conservatives, aggravating the GOP’s minority status in the state.
“If it ends up being somebody from the sub-minority of the very conservative side, if that’s who they nominate, that indicates a bent that will further alienate people who are moderates,” she said. “I think there can still be a consensus around someone who’s a moderate Republican who reflects core conservative values.”
Sen. Anne Cumming, D-Washington, threw out one more name — former Vermont Secretary of State Deb Markowitz.
“I had heard years ago she was thinking about it,” the senior senator from Washington County said. “I haven’t heard it recently. ... Dark horse candidates have come out of the blue before. It’s going to be interesting to watch. ... I think this election will give us an indication of where regular Vermonters are — the ones who don’t read this stuff every day.”
