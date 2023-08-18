More than 80,000 Vermont K-12 students received a $120 food benefit this month, but some might not have been aware of it, according to one of the state’s anti-hunger advocacy groups.
Keely Agan, early childhood nutrition manager at Hunger Free Vermont, said this week that any student attending a Vermont school with universal school meals qualified for the Summer P-EBT program. They were sent the card, but for some, the letter explaining what the card was had arrived separately.
Agan said that Hunger Free Vermont has heard there’s been some confusion about the program, that some who qualified for the benefit and received it didn’t know about it.
She said it’s important that people who qualify for the program use it, because unused funds, which have already been budgeted for and allocated, go back to the federal government and don’t get used in the local economy.
The Summer P-EBT program is a pandemic-era food benefit designed to fill any gaps in a student’s meal benefits caused by the pandemic. Agan said, like many other pandemic-era programs, this one is winding down. This is its last summer, but there may be something coming along to replace it.
The program provides those who qualify with a one-time payment of $120 per student child. One doesn’t have to sign up for it, said Agan, which is why some might not have known they were getting it.
The program is administered by the state Department for Children and Families.
Macie Rebel-Kidwell, communications and operations manager at DCF, stated in an email Tuesday that it doesn’t have data showing how many of those who qualified for the benefit didn’t realize they had received it.
“Each household that is eligible for P-EBT receives a detailed notice explaining the benefit, how much of a benefit they are receiving and how to use it,” she stated.
DCF plans to release information about the program in a release on Wednesday.
Students who missed school due to COVID-19 between February and May will receive additional benefits for those days, according to Agan. The amount will automatically be put onto a household’s EBT card if they previously had one.
Anyone with questions about the program or their benefits can call 800-479-6151, option 7. Those with internet access can also visit dcf.vermont.gov/esd/P-EBT.