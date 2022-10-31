Women in the music industry are invited to come and meet each other in Rutland City on Sunday.
The Soul Star Sisters networking event will be hosted by singer-songwriter Melissa D. Moorhouse. It will be at A Sound Space at 162 Woodstock Ave. starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to attend, though donations are appreciated and will go toward hosting future events.
“Women, particularly women of color, LGBTQ+, mature women and women with disabilities, have been underrepresented, harassed and/or dismissed in the music industry in the mainstream and indie music settings, so I am honored to be part of this opportunity to help even the playing field, empower and support and change the current paradigm,” Moorhouse stated in a release. “I am hoping this group will encourage women of all backgrounds and life circumstances to shine their light in the world confidently and unapologetically and live their soul’s purpose.”
A Sound Space is co-located with Be Music. It’s in its third year of operation and provides services to local musicians such as rehearsal and recording space, promotion and coaching. It’s run by local musician George Nostrand.
“I would like A Sound Space to be a welcoming and safe space for all musicians and hope to continue to help build the scene in the Rutland area and beyond,” stated Nostrand. “Like many aspects of our society, the playing field is still not even. I hope this event will provide networking opportunities, sharing and support to local women musicians as well as give us ideas for future events.”
