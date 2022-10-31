Women in the music industry are invited to come and meet each other in Rutland City on Sunday.

The Soul Star Sisters networking event will be hosted by singer-songwriter Melissa D. Moorhouse. It will be at A Sound Space at 162 Woodstock Ave. starting at 6 p.m. It’s free to attend, though donations are appreciated and will go toward hosting future events.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

