The soup’s on at Rutland High School.
After taking a hiatus last year as consequence of the pandemic, the high school’s Soup Bowls for Hunger fundraiser has returned with a new drive-thru format.
The annual meal — which includes soup, a roll and dessert provided by local restaurants, as well as one-of-a-kind soup bowls handmade by RHS students — has benefited area food shelves for 16 years.
Event organizer Karen Nawn-Fahey said the event typically raises about $14,000 each year.
In years past, students served a sit-down meal inside the school cafeteria complete with tablecloths and cloth napkins. That last happened in 2020 — specifically one day before the state was shut down under the governor’s emergency order.
This year is a return to semi-normal. Nawn-Fahey said even though COVID-19 cases are down, she opted for a drive-thru format to be on the safe side.
Still, she said, it’s a step in the right direction after last year’s online-only basket raffle, which nonetheless managed to raise $7,000.
Nawn-Fahey has been the chief organizer of Soup Bowls for Hunger for the past several years. While she retired from the classroom last year, she has no intention of hanging up her apron.
Initially put on by Delta Kappa Gamma Society of women educators, Nawn-Fahey has worked to gain more involvement from various student-led clubs in order to make the event sustainable.
DKG still serves as a fiscal sponsor.
“I said, the only way I’m going to do this is if I can get students on it because we need a lot of arms and legs to make this happen,” she said.
Soup orders will be taken online at soupbowlsrutland.org until March 22. A $20 single ticket buys one choice of soup, one roll and one dessert. Payment is accepted online using a credit/debit card or PayPal, or by check.
Basket raffle tickets also can be purchased online for $1 each.
Orders will be ready for pickup at the rear entrance of RHS on March 24 between 4 and 7 p.m.
On the menu this year are more than a dozen soups from local restaurants and delis, including broccoli cheddar from Table 24, hearty hambone from Kamuda’s Market, rustic tomato from Café Provence and pasta e fagioli from Paisano’s.
Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.
Desserts are being provided by additional eateries, like Jones’ Donuts & Bakery, Roots the Restaurant and Panera.
RHS senior Olivia Calvin, a member of Club Giving and one of the students organizing the basket raffle, has volunteered for the event since she was a freshman.
“I went and just saw the community come together for something like this,” she said. “It was cool to see.”
This year, Calvin helped to procure 11 gift baskets, including a framed print of Gill’s Delicatessen by local artist Peter Huntoon, a basket of Vermont-themed items from The Vermont Country Store, a gardening basket donated by Mount St. Joseph Academy, and a “kitchen essentials” basket courtesy of Maples Senior Living Community.
Calvin, who is also a member of the environmental club, said that group has helped to make the event more green in recent years. Almost all products used this year are recyclable, compostable or reusable.
Senior Maddie Pomeroy was one of about 10 students who made the more than 100 ceramic soup bowls being given out.
Pomeroy said students have been working on the bowls since January. Each one takes about one to two weeks to craft from start to finish.
“I think it’s just a really cool opportunity to get involved, and it’s a really cool event, in general,” she said. “It’s just a really awesome thing to do.”
Nawn-Fahey noted as more restaurants in new communities join up, donations are directed to their respective food shelves.
“We have three restaurants in Brandon and restaurants in West Rutland and Poultney and Pittsford,” she said. “It’s a great thing. … We’re just making it bigger,” she said.
Visit soupbowlsrutland.org for more information.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
