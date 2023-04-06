Soup Bowls 2023
From left, RHS freshman Sophia Perone, art teacher Beth McReynolds, senior Stephanie Li and freshman Madixx Paul hold the student-made bowls that will be sold as part of the Soup Bowls for Hunger fundraiser on April 13. Perone helped create the bowls, while Li and Paul painted and glazed them.

 Photo by Sophia Buckley-Clement

Soup Bowls for Hunger is returning to Rutland High School for its 17th year of filling bowls, stomachs and the pantries of area food shelves.

With the purchase of a $20 ticket, diners can choose one of 15 different soup options donated to the cause by local restaurants and will also get a dinner roll, a dessert and a bowl handmade by RHS students. Gluten-free and vegetarian options also are available.

