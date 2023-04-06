Soup Bowls for Hunger is returning to Rutland High School for its 17th year of filling bowls, stomachs and the pantries of area food shelves.
With the purchase of a $20 ticket, diners can choose one of 15 different soup options donated to the cause by local restaurants and will also get a dinner roll, a dessert and a bowl handmade by RHS students. Gluten-free and vegetarian options also are available.
All proceeds go toward supporting seven food shelves across the county.
The annual fundraiser, which raised $8,000 last year, will take place outside the high school on April 13 in a drive-thru format similar to last year.
Prior to the pandemic, the fundraiser was a sit-down event inside the high school’s cafeteria.
And while chief organizer Karen Nawn-Fahey said she and her team wanted to bring that back, they decided it best to err on the side of caution.
“We had to make this decision back in the fall to either sit down or stay online. At that point, we didn’t know what COVID was going to look like in the winter. And a lot of the people who are tried-and-true supporters are older or take care of people who are vulnerable,” Nawn-Fahey said. “But we’re really hoping to go full bore next year and sit down.”
The Delta Kappa Gamma Chapter, a society of women educators in Rutland County, serves as the fiscal sponsor for the event.
Raffle tickets are also available for purchase on the website for a dollar each. Prizes include a framed print by local artist Peter Huntoon, a Hubbardton Forge lamp, and several themed baskets curated and donated by RHS clubs.
According to Nawn-Fahey, there are more than 60 students and nine or so different clubs involved with or contributing to this year’s event — which she added is an amazing thing to see.
“I love that there are so many students (involved). That was my goal when I took over the running of this about five years ago. I wanted more students involved in this because this is a great student project,” Nawn-Fahey said.
Beth McReynolds, an RHS art teacher and adviser to the ceramics club, said creating the bowls is something her students look forward to each year.
“On an educational level, (this event) builds their skills in terms of working with the potter’s wheel. But then in terms of service learning, it has that direct connection to their community,” McReynolds said. “And it touches people that they know. They may have friends that depend on food shelves.”
Sophia Perone, a freshman, has been helping the pottery club make some of the 250 bowls needed for the event.
When she first started making bowls, she said a single one would take her anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to make. Now, she can finish one in as few as 10 minutes.
“I heard that we were participating and I liked pottery. So, I thought it would be a good way to further my skills, and it’s a good way to help people,” Perone said.
This year’s soup menu features a butternut squash soup from Olivia’s Market; kale and sausage soup from Sweet Caroline’s; a tomato basil bisque from The Cluckin’ Café; and pasta fagioli from Paisano’s, among many others. Desserts will be donated by Marble Valley Kitchen, RHS Allen Street Campus, Castleton University, Jones’ Donuts & Bakery, Dream Maker Bakers and Speakeasy Café. Stafford Technical Center’s culinary program also will be donating dinner rolls for the event.
Orders are being taken through the soupbowlsrutland.org website until 9 p.m. on April 10, and diners can pay with a credit or debit card or PayPal. Those who order will select a 15-minute timeframe to pick up their packaged meals on April 13, sometime between 4 and 7 p.m.
Nawn-Fahey said that anyone having difficulty with the website or that needs to pay by check can place an order with her over the phone at 802-989-3081.
Anything left over at the end of the evening will be donated to the Open Door Mission.
“It’s been a wonderful, collective effort because teachers, either current teachers or former teachers, are thrilled to be working with students for this (event). I knew what the students could do, and the energy is terrific,” Nawn-Fahey said. “This is the kind of project that I love to do because everyone wants to do it.”
