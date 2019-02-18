Another small Vermont college is facing accreditation challenges.
At its Jan. 25 meeting, the New England Commission of Higher Education, or NECHE, voted to ask Southern Vermont College, or SVC, in Bennington. to show cause why it should not be placed on probation or have its accreditation withdrawn.
The vote was taken because NECHE officials had reason to believe that SVC is not meeting the NECHE standard on institutional resources, which includes financial resources.
At its Feb. 28 meeting, NECHE will consider information submitted and presented by SVC. If NECHE finds that SVC meets the standard on institutional resources, SVC's accreditation will continue and NECHE will determine what future monitoring is needed.
Decisions to place an institution on probation or withdraw accreditation can be appealed. Institutions on probation remain accredited and eligible for federal funding, including student aid.
SVC President David R. Evans said in a statement that SVC staff are “working diligently to provide evidence to NECHE about its financial resources.
“(...SVC staff) are identifying and implementing strategies to better support the institution in the future, including additional fundraising and strategic partnerships. SVC, like other small private colleges in New England and across many regions of the country, is facing exceptionally difficult financial challenges, but we are deeply committed to our mission and are giving our best efforts to ensure its sustainability,” Evans said.
The College of St. Joseph, in Rutland, is also facing the possibility it could lose its accreditation, possibly by the end of the current semester, because of NECHE's review of its financial resources.
Green Mountain College, in Poultney, announced in January it would close at the end of the current semester because of what administrators see as financial challenges that are too great to be addressed.
Goddard College, in Plainfield, was placed on accreditation probation for up to two years in November for failing to meet the requirements on finance and governance.
