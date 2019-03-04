BENNINGTON — Another small, independent college announced Monday that it would be closing at the end of the semester.
David Evans, president of Southern Vermont College (SVC), said that administrators met with faculty, staff and about half the student body on Monday morning to tell them what was happening. The announcement comes about five weeks after Green Mountain College in Poultney told students the college would close soon.
“The worst thing at the moment is that, like a lot of the people who work here, I had a profound commitment to the college and supporting our students,” Evans said.
Another large-scale meeting with students in one of the larger common rooms of a dormitory was planned for Monday evening, Evans said. Staff from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) was scheduled to be on SVC's campus Tuesday to meet with students. MCLA has agreed to accept all students SVC has accepted for the fall semester.
Evans said SVC officials talked with staff at Castleton University and Norwich University to help SVC students transition with as little disruption to their education as possible.
At the end of January, staff from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) notified SVC officials they would have to respond at a hearing about the school's financial ability to stay open and increase enrollment.
That meeting took place Thursday. On Saturday, the college received notice that NECHE commissioners voted to withdraw SVC’s accreditation effective Aug. 31.
NECHE’s concerns were limited to SVC’s finances. NECHE did not question the quality of the education, the integrity of SVC as an institution, the value of an SVC degree or whether students had problems transferring courses.
NECHE released a statement on Monday explaining its decision.
“The commission’s decision to withdraw accreditation was based on its finding that Southern Vermont College does not meet the commission’s standard on institutional resources and does not have realistic plans to come into compliance within the two-year period that would be allowed by federal regulation.
"Southern Vermont College had previously ceased recruiting new students and has been working diligently to find suitable teach-out partners so that current students can continue their education with minimal disruption,” the statement said.
In addition to the announcement that Green Mountain College (GMC) would close at the end of the semester, College of St. Joseph, in Rutland, has also been asked by NECHE to show that its finances are sustainable.
In Plainfield, Goddard College was placed on accreditation probation for up to two years in November for failing to meet finance requirements.
By email, Michael Donoghue, a well-known Vermont journalist who graduated from SVC in 1971 and gave the commencement address in 2016, said it was “very disappointing” when he heard last year the college was struggling, and more recently, that SVC would close.
“The friendships that you develop as a college student remain with you for a lifetime. I’ve heard from some fellow alums today. They are equally sad. Unfortunately, college closings are becoming a trend with Burlington and Green Mountain Colleges closing and now SVC and more out of state,” Donoghue wrote.
The Sisters of St. Joseph founded the institution as the St. Joseph Business School in 1926. It was renamed St. Joseph College in 1962, when it became a junior college, and Southern Vermont College in 1974, when it moved to its current location.
Evans said there wasn't much he could say about how the campus community reacted to the news of the closure on Saturday because he had spent most of the day talking to reporters.
“We had what I would characterize as under the circumstances, the best possible meeting with faculty and staff at 9 a.m. There were a lot of questions and I'm sure there will be more. We'll have a number of opportunities to ask those questions. At the time, at any rate, what we had was kind of sorrow and shock, grief rather than anger, although I would not be surprised or blame anybody for feeling angry,” he said.
