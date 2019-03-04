BENNINGTON — A letter sent from the college president to the local community said Southern Vermont College will close at the end of the spring semester.
David Evans, president of Southern Vermont College, or SVC, said in the letter that SVC officials met with staff from the New England Commission of Higher Education, or NECHE, on Thursday.
Following that hearing, the SVC board of trustees held a special meeting on Friday to determine how best to proceed, the letter said.
“At that meeting, the board voted, with sincere regret, that SVC must close at the end of the spring semester,” Evans wrote.
On Saturday, the college received notice that NECHE commissioners voted to withdraw SVC’s accreditation effective Aug. 31, based on institutional resources.
NECHE’s concerns were limited to SVC’s finances. The quality of the education, institutional integrity, transferability of courses and value of SVC degrees were not questioned.
Evans said the expected closure date of the end of the semester should give SVC administration a chance to work with students who need only a few classes, or who need to meet other graduation requirements, to award them an accredited SVC degree before the end of the summer.
All students who complete graduation requirements this semester will also receive an accredited SVC degree.
SVC is the second Vermont college to announce its closure this year. Green Mountain College, based in Poultney, announced it would close at the end of this semester. Also, the College of St. Joseph in Rutland and Goddard College in Plainfield face challenges to retain their NECHE accreditation and are making efforts to address those issues.
