WALLINGFORD — Wallingford will get a little bit more sparkle this summer.
Stacy Harshman, owner of the Sparkle Barn, is preparing to open Sparkle on the Rocks — a new lodging venture at the former White Rocks Inn.
“It’s like an Airbnb, but it’s going through the Sparkle Barn — so, we’re not going to be using any platform,” Harshman said. “My intention was to make it a healing space where you come in, hopefully your cares drop from you and then you (just) experience the beauty. Beautiful spaces have really helped me and have saved my life before.”
Harshman brought the 17.5-acre property last July and, through the course of the past nine months, has renovated and redecorated the building into a lavish, four-bedroom getaway.
Though fully finished and decorated, Harshman said she still needs to figure out some of the logistics of pricing and renting the space. She added that she expects the house will be available to rent beginning Sept. 1.
“My idea (is) to have it be a whole house rental on the weekends, either Thursday through Sunday, or Friday through Sunday, and then offer healing services during the week,” Harshman said. “That’s my dream.”
Hoping to offer treatments like Reiki and other healing modalities, Harshman said she wants the house to be a relaxing, safe place for at-risk women during the week.
“If I can help women that are in crisis come to a beautiful space that was intentionally created for healing and have them feel even five minutes of peace … that is really in line with who I am,” she said.
Additionally, she said she hopes to host community events during the week, such as small chef-led dinners and other activities.
With each room in the house themed to a different, unique style, Harshman likened designing the house to putting together a puzzle, adding that sometimes just one piece pulls everything together.
“It’s pretty intimidating when you have a huge house to design. I had confidence that I could do it, but I’ve never done anything on that scale,” Harshman said. “(When designing), I start with a room, I feel what I want it to look like, and I get inspired … And then I work until my inside feeling matches the outside result.”
Some of the themes present in the house are “Glam Garden,” “Butterfly and Blossoms,” “Prairie Girl” and “Moroccan,” among others.
Darian Fagan, who has been helping Harshman put the project together, said that she has had so much fun with the experience and is excited to see others enjoy the space.
Having already held a soft open for the building, Fagan added that she hopes the same joy she saw on the faces of those who attended extends to those who walk into the space in the future.
“(Even) starting from a blank slate, the house had so much of that healing energy already because so many people have been through it. It had a very happy energy to it to begin with. Now, I think all the cool stuff that has been brought in is just going to amplify that,” Fagan said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air.”
Though Harshman said that the barn attached to the property is not under renovation due to some zoning issues, she is dedicated to preserving the piece of history and will make sure it’s structurally sound.
An open house event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 23, and visitors will be invited to tour the building.
Julie Redington, a Sparkle Barn employee of four years, said it’s been so exciting to see the space transform, adding that she hopes people come out to see it for themselves.
“(This is) not anything you see around here very often. You go to an old farmhouse and usually it is going to be decorated in a certain style — and this certainly is not that. Every corner you go around, there’s something to ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ about,” Redington said.
