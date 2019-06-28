The Vermont State Colleges System is facing a number of challenges, including reduced enrollment and underfunding, but a long-range planning committee is hoping to find solutions after considering some of the problems detailed in a white paper from the office of Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.
The paper, which was initially released at an event at Castleton University earlier this month, is part of the “Securing the Future Project.” The goal is to keep Vermont’s state colleges, which locally include Castleton and the Rutland campus of the Community College of Vermont, thriving and relevant.
Three colleges in Southern Vermont — College of St. Joseph in Rutland, Green Mountain College in Poultney and Southern Vermont College in Bennington — closed their doors at the end of the spring semester, but Spaulding said there was no direct connection to “Securing the Future.”
“The closures make it crystal clear for any observers the world of higher education is undergoing an upheaval. … It definitely illustrates the need to be proactive that you’re seeing closures in that part of the state, but we would be doing this even if they hadn’t closed,” Spaulding said.
The white paper looks closely at six specific challenges including reduction of population, Vermont’s historic lack of support and the rise of mega-universities that provide remote education at a lower cost.
For instance, the number of high school graduates has decreased by 25% in the past 10 years and the trend is expected to continue.
The white paper said New Hampshire is the only state that provides less support to its state colleges. This year, the funding was increased by 2.5%.
“Expectations for further meaningful increases of state financial support must be tempered. Even our most ardent supporters in the statehouse have warned significant increases in the coming years are unlikely,” the white paper said.
Without more state support, the state colleges have to rely on other funding sources.
“The (Vermont State Colleges System) used to have a meaningful pricing advantage over private colleges, but the combination of low state support, consistent, if modest, tuition and fee increases and dramatic price cutting by competitors means it is increasingly common to hear from Vermont families that it is less expensive for their children to go to college out of state, at private or public institutions, than to go to their own public colleges. Out-of-staters are increasingly balking about paying nonresident tuition,” the white paper said.
On Thursday, Spaulding said the project and the white paper were part of an effort to be proactive in protecting one of the state’s assets.
“This is the right time for us to do it because we’re not in a crisis situation, and we don’t want to get into one. I firmly believe it is those who have the foresight to position themselves for a rapidly changing world soon enough who are going to be the ones left standing and driving and that’s our goal,” he said.
Spaulding said that while he was sorry to see independent colleges closing in Southern Vermont, Castleton University is “apparently getting a boost of students who were going to one of those three colleges,” and the number of transfer students has increased “substantially.”
“I wish those closures hadn’t happened. It’s a loss to students but in my view even more of a heart-wrenching feeling is for the faculty and staff that worked there, some of them for decades. But it does have a silver lining for Castleton,” he said.
Spaulding said he wanted residents of Southern Vermont to know the Vermont State Colleges System is “committed to the Southwestern part of the state.”
“To make sure we’re strong is probably the biggest contribution we could make to the region,” he said.
Tricia Coates, director of external and governmental affairs, pointed out the paper ends with a series of questions. The paper asks about missing trends, steps the state could take to cut costs and suggestions for alliances among colleges. Coates said VSCS staff is hoping to find direction for the next phase of the “Securing the Future” project.
The committee dedicated to the project will meet in Montpelier in August and October. In September, when the fall semester starts, input will be taken from faculty and staff of the state colleges.
Spaulding said the staff at VSCS plans to finalize the project during a board meeting in December.
More information, including the white paper, can be found online at www.vsc.edu/board-of-trustees/securethefuture.
