The Speakeasy Café will move down the street.
The Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Business Incentive Assistance Program to aid in the move, which owner Bridget Scott said will allow the business to expand.
Scott said she is moving into the vacant portion of the former Sabby's space, where she will share Center Street frontage with Wild Kind Toys.
"It's a really high-profile address right in the middle of Center Street," Scott said.
Scott opened the coffee house in her current location, about a block up at 67 Center St. in August 2013.
"We've really outgrown that space many times over," she said. "At the same time, I want to move into a building that's been vacated for some time."
Once a downtown favorite, Sabby's went through foreclosure in 2013 before a developer bought it and started extensive renovations the following year, only for work to suddenly stop a few months in. Another developer bought it in 2018 and started work, but that effort ground to a halt as well.
Andy Paluch finally bought the building in 2021. He converted the upper floors to apartments and a portion of the first floor into a toy store, saying he was looking for a restaurant to occupy the balance of the bottom floor.
Scott said the timeline on the move had not been settled.
The city has had a flurry of BIAP approvals in recent weeks. Euphoric Hair Experience, a BIPOC-specializing hair salon at 53 Merchants Row, is scheduled for a ribbon-cutting March 25. Signs recently went up for Taco Fresco, a Mexican restaurant opening in what used to be the Center Street Saloon. The board also has approved a $5,000 grant for Down Valley Bikes, set for 10 Merchants Row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.