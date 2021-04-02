A House proposal to overhaul pensions for teachers and state employees is on hold, for now.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, announced at a news conference Friday morning that lawmakers would shelve the plan for this session and, instead, create a task force to study the problem as well as focus on changing the system’s governance structure.
Krowinski acknowledged the issue has been an emotional one that is “deeply personal” for those who have been affected by it.
“We have been listening closely to our constituents and hearing their concerns. Change is hard. It takes methodical, determined work. And we're only successful if we work together,” she said.
The proposal, unveiled last week by the House Government Operations Committee, drew sharp criticism from educators and state workers, resulting in a number of public demonstrations around the state this week, including a rally on the State House lawn scheduled for today.
Krowinski convened House lawmakers to develop the plan in order to address a $3 billion shortfall in the state pension system projected by State Treasurer Beth Pearce earlier this year.
The plan proposed increasing base employee contribution rates, raising the retirement age to the Social Security eligibility age, requiring employees to work 10 years to qualify for benefits instead of five, and applying the cost-of-living adjustment to only the first $24,000 of a retirement benefit.
In addition, the average final compensation would be calculated using the seven highest consecutive years of salary as opposed to the current three years, resulting in a reduction of the average benefit.
All together, the cumulative cost to school and state employees under the proposal would be about $500 million.
Current retirees and those within 5 years of retirement eligibility would not be affected.
With that proposal now on pause, Krowinski said she wants focus on areas of consensus, such as making changes to the governance structure of the Vermont Pension Investment Committee
“The Legislature doesn't make investment decisions, but we can change the board structure to make it more transparent, independent and get more expertise at the table,” she said.
Currently, the VPIC is a seven-member board — composed of the state treasurer or a designee, representatives of the three state pension systems, and appointees of the governor — which makes and manages investments for the state’s three pension systems (teachers, state employees and municipal employees). It is overseen by three separate boards of trustees, representing those three systems.
Further, Krowinski has asked the Government Operations Committee to create a pension task force that brings together all stakeholders to look at possible revenue sources and plan and benefit changes to find a long-term fix to the pension problem.
Lastly, she said the one-time allocation of $150 million that was part of the House proposal will be held in reserve while the task force does its work. She added that the Legislature already has $300 million in the current budget to pay for pensions and other post-employment benefits.
“It's clear that people are struggling with how to find real systemic change to resolve this crisis right now,” said Krowinski. “Some stakeholders, like the Vermont State Employees’ union have brought some ideas to the table, while others, like the governor, have not.”
Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint, D-Windham, said in a written statement Friday, she shared Krowinski’s goals.
“I think this is the right path forward and strikes a balance between taking steps to prevent a crisis and acknowledging how difficult this discussion is and how thoughtful our work must be. I want public employees to know that we heard them and that we are committed to working together to save the pension system.”
Also, in a statement released Friday, Don Tinney, president of the Vermont-NEA, thanked the teachers and state employees who voiced their opposition to the plan.
“Throughout the pandemic — and before — educators have kept their promise to Vermont’s students. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the state keeps its promise of a secure retirement to teachers and all public employees.”
Steve Howard, executive director of the VSEA, said members are relieved the Legislature tabled the plan, but said they will remain engaged.
“We will continue to be vigilant and very active to make sure that, as this process plays out between now and next year, we protect the retirement dignity of our members and that we have a fair solution that is a balance between employees and their employer,” he said.
Like Krowinski, Howard said he thinks Gov. Phil Scott needs to become more engaged with the process.
“The governor cannot sit on the sidelines while other people try to do his job,” he said. “He’s got to stick his neck out and lead, which means he may have to say to Vermonters that we have to raise new revenue, whatever form that might take.”
At his regular Friday press briefing, Scott pushed back on the suggestion that he should be leading the pension conversation, arguing that it’s Vermont Democrats who should be out in front.
“They have to lead on this. They are the majority party, they are in control of the Legislature,” he said, adding that he will be involved to provide his ideas and perspective. “This is their moment to shine, this is their responsibility, as the majority party, to get something done.”
In a statement, Pearce acknowledged the difficulty of the conversation while noting her disappointment that lawmakers could not reach consensus on a plan.
Also, she welcomed changes to VPIC governance, adding, “While VPIC’s performance for the recent 7-year period is in the top third of the nation’s public pension plans of similar size … we see this as an opportunity to take VPIC to the next level.”
April Morse, president of the Greater Rutland County Education Association and a teacher at West Rutland School, said she was pleased with Krowinski’s decision.
On Tuesday, Morse and about a dozen other teachers demonstrated outside WRS.
“I definitely think it made a difference,” she said, adding that the efforts of teachers and state employees around the state this week showed solidarity and “power in numbers.”
While Morse now feels teachers have a seat at the table, she said there’s still more work to be done.
“We're looking to help them find other revenue sources so that this can be paid for. It should definitely not be on the backs of the teachers. We were not the ones that underfunded this in the first place,” she said. “It took 30 years to get us in this mess, so they shouldn't be trying to fix it as quickly as they've been trying to do it,” she said.
