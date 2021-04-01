The owner of Speedi-Lube wants to start selling cars on top of fixing them.
Kenneth Lamb, who opened a second location last year just up Woodstock Avenue from his first spot at the corner of routes 4 and 7, goes before the Development Review Board next week over his plan to start selling used cars at the former Ciccone and Sons property.
Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said that while the site is already a longstanding automotive business, it is in the design-control district and requires a site review. She said she was not aware of any concerns from neighboring property owners.
Lamb said selling cars is new to him.
“We’re going to give it a whirl,” he said. “We’ve got some steps to hurdle, but we’re going to try it out. If you look where the used cars are, there’s nothing really on this side of Route 4.”
Lamb said they bought the property in late August and remodeled, opening in early September. He said they do quick work like inspections and oil changes at the routes 4 and 7 facility and send more involved repairs up Woodstock Avenue.
“Sometimes, there’s no place to park here,” he said of the intersection location. “I thought it was hurting our quick lube business by having people come by and see the parking lot full.”
Lamb said while he lacks sales experience, his son has put in a several years at local dealerships.
“He was honestly kind of the push to get me to do that,” Lamb said. “It’s all new to me, but I’m ready to try it. ... I thought we’d start off with not a ton of cars — five, eight cars maybe and see how we go. ... Right now, we’re in the beginning stages. We’re in the process of trying to acquire the empty lot on the other side of us.”
Lamb’s DRB application puts the lot size at three-quarters of an acre and says the dealership will require no new curb cuts or water and sewer connections and will not change the grade of the property.
The application is scheduled to be heard Wednesday alongside an application for a variance to build a self-storage facility on Traverse Place.
