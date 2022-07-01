Take a stroll through the woods in western Rutland County and you’d be forgiven if you think it’s November and not July.
Swarms of spongy moth caterpillars, or Lymantria dispar dispar (formerly known as the gypsy moth), have ravaged trees throughout the western side of the state this spring and summer, leading to widespread defoliation.
The caterpillars are an invasive insect that arrived in the region in the late 1800s. They are hardwood defoliators, meaning they eat the leaves of trees, like oaks — their favorite type — as well as maples, and ash. Large, hungry populations will eat coniferous trees, like pines and hemlocks.
According to Savannah Ferreira, forest health specialist at the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, the state is in the second year of a five-year spongy moth outbreak cycle.
Ferreira said aerial surveys conducted by the state last summer mapped more than 50,000 acres of affected forest.
She said it’s the largest outbreak since the late 1980s.
The western part of the state has been most affected, said Ferreira, with reports coming in from Rutland County, the Champlain Valley and as far north as Highgate; however, other parts of the state are also seeing the caterpillars in smaller numbers.
She said while the damage to trees looks severe, it’s mostly aesthetic and most healthy trees can survive multiple years of complete defoliation. She added that many trees will produce a second flush of leaves after the caterpillars have stopped feeding and begin their pupation cycle to become moths, which is generally around early July.
She said the moths don’t eat much, if at all, and are not harmful to trees.
Ferreira said the wet spring has led to the proliferation of a fungus that is lethal to the caterpillars, which has helped to keep the population down.
At this point in the season, methods for managing the pest are limited, she said.
Options for landowners typically include either waiting for the outbreak to pass or installing barrier bands, such as burlap, around the trunk of the tree to capture caterpillars as they crawl up the tree to lay eggs.
She said the forest department distributes burlap bands to the public, which they also use to conduct egg counts to track populations.
Chemical treatment and aerial sprays are another option, however, Ferreira said it’s too late in the season for that.
She said removing egg masses, which can contain hundreds of individual eggs, from trees can be a helpful way to reduce numbers.
“Even if you’re walking in your backyard, and you can scrape one or two egg masses off your tree, it really can make a difference over time,” she said.
She advised people to kill the caterpillars by submerging them in soapy water or crushing them.
While the pests are primarily bothersome for trees, the department has received reports from Vermonters who have experienced skin irritation from caterpillars, which have hairs that may cause reactions in some people.
Shelley Lutz, a member of the Pine Hill Partnership, said the city park has been hit hard by the caterpillars.
Despite its name, the 275-acre park is mostly made up of the oak trees spongy moth caterpillars prefer.
“It’s pretty devastating this year,” she said, noting the upper areas of the park near Rocky Pond have been particularly affected.
Lutz said the caterpillars have been falling out of trees onto visitors, and the sound of them eating leaves has been audible within the park.
She said the outbreak has kept some mountain bikers out of the park in recent weeks because trails have become slippery from caterpillar waste.
“It made it pretty greasy-riding if it was wet,” she said.
Lutz said the worst of it seems to be over, and some trees already appear to be recovering.
“The difference in the amount of caterpillars we’re seeing is huge, and we saw our first actual moth yesterday,” she said on Thursday.
Outside Pine Hill Park, Rutland City forester Tim Smith said the city’s tree population is otherwise healthy.
“I’ve actually hardly seen any caterpillars down in the city on any of the street trees,” he said, noting there isn’t a large oak tree population within the city.
Trees within the city’s watershed also appear to be unaffected, he said.
Even if the caterpillars did attack city trees, Smith said it would be difficult to manage them since spraying in such highly populated areas isn’t an option.
Smith echoed Ferreira, saying that while it looks bad now, the trees will recover sooner than people think.
“You’re going to see a refoliation of a lot of those trees … probably by the end of July,” he said. “They won’t look as thick as they would have if they hadn’t been (eaten), but they’ll send off a new growth.”
Visit fpr.vermont.gov/spongy-moth for more resources on spongy moth caterpillars.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.