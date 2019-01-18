Walter Epstein probably had more words published in the Rutland Herald than some of its staff writers.
Epstein, who died last week at the age of 85, was a frequent writer of letters to the editor, and stood out from the others with whom he shared the page because of his peculiar subject matter. His letters were almost always single-paragraph tidbits of presidential trivia.
For decades, amid people complaining about the news of the day, Epstein would pop up and casually mention how Theodore Roosevelt was the first president to ride in a car, or that John Quincy Adams wore the same hat for 10 years, or that Dwight Eisenhower got in an estimated 800 golf games during his presidency.
“I didn’t know anything about him,” Rabbi Doug Weber said of his first meeting with Epstein, who proved to be one of the Rutland Jewish Center’s most loyal congregants. “I asked him, ‘What do you do?’ He told me, ‘I write for the newspaper, and I have a radio show.’”
Epstein had a radio show written in a very similar style to the letters he wrote for the newspaper. He was a regular caller to WSYB’s morning show, trying to stump hosts Brian Collamore and Jack Healy with sports trivia.
“Jack often said, and I agree with him, that if everyone was as nice as Walter Epstein, the world would be a nicer place to live,” Collamore said.
Weber said Epstein grew up on Long Island, went to college, served in the U.S. Army and worked for his father before having a mental breakdown in his late 20s, after which he came to Vermont for treatment at Spring Lake Ranch. Weber said Epstein’s mental health issues kept him from ever being employed, but he eventually lived on his own and was an active volunteer in the community.
“He was never a substance user or anything like that,” Weber said. “He really didn’t have a sense of what it was like to be another person. He was a strange guy.”
He was also someone who inspired a sense of fondness in those around him.
“He was a talented guy, and he was a nice guy,” said Sam Gorruso, who met Epstein in the ‘80s when Epstein performed a comedy sketch at the nursing home where Gorruso’s father lived. “He was always sharp. He was great to converse with because he never lost track of what he was talking about.”
Weber said he and Epstein bonded over playing the trombone — they agreed their favorite piece for the instrument was “Stars and Stripes Forever” — and Epstein prided himself on his regular attendance at services at the synagogue. He said Epstein had trivia books he consulted for his efforts with the radio station and newspaper, into which he put significant work.
“He took it very seriously, preparing for what he thought was his show,” Weber said. “He had a life, he led a life, that many people would consider to be kind of limited. On the other hand, he took pleasure in the things he did in life. Having his presidential trivia printed — it was the highlight of his life. He really hoped people would learn things.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.