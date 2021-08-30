While no breeding population has yet been identified in Vermont, the invasive spotted lanternfly is hitchhiking its way here, according to the state.
On Aug. 17, a live spotted lanternfly was brought to the Forestry Building at the Vermont State Fair in Rutland, said Cary Giguere, agricultural resource management director, for the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
“These are hitchhikers that came in on cargo, and that cargo was treated and three live specimens were found,” he said on Monday. “Two were killed, one was put in a water bottle and brought to the Rutland fair.”
At the fair, there’s a building devoted to forestry where people from the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Audubon Society, along with county foresters and people in the forest products industry, gather to provide informational materials to the public.
“It was perfect timing for the find, because all the folks who were distributing the outreach material were all in one place,” said Giguere.
Traps have been put out in the area where the insect was found and will be monitored to see if there are any more, he said.
The spotted lantern fly doesn’t fly far on its own, but it is a prolific hitchhiker, spreading to new areas through the help of unwitting humans. This is why public education is the key to stopping or slowing its spread, said Giguere.
The insect doesn’t pose a public health risk, but is considered an agricultural pest. The spotted lantern flies suck the sap from trees, which doesn’t usually outright kill them, but does cause damage.
While doing this, the bugs secrete a sugary substance known as “honeydew” which can lead to mold and attract other bothersome creatures. Giguere said this looks like the tree is coated in a viscous slime that can be unpleasant to encounter, especially in a more urban environment.
The state is working on tracing the delivery truck these three specimens were found on. Slowing things down is a language barrier, he said. A Spanish-to-English translator is being sought.
Giguere said the spotted lanternfly’s preferred meal is sap from the tree of heaven, which itself is a nonnative species typically found in landscaping projects. There aren’t many such trees in Vermont, though the agency is working on taking an inventory. Even so, the lanternfly will attack other species of tree and plant, such as apple trees, grapes, hops and maples.
So far, the lanternfly hasn’t been found to be reproducing in Vermont, though in places where it has gained a foothold, it multiplies quite fast.
“We’re hoping to prevent that,” said Giguere. “We don’t know at this point what level of cold tolerance they have. We don’t know how well they reproduce on species other than the tree of heaven, which we don’t have very many of. We’re not in an ideal environment but if they were to get well-established they’d be a nuisance for sure.”
It’s difficult to compare one invasive species to another, in terms of its ill-effects, he said, when asked how the spotted lanternfly should be viewed against other invasive pests the state is concerned with, such as the emerald ash borer.
The Associated Press reported in October 2020 that the emerald ash borer had been found in West Rutland, its first documented appearance in Rutland County since it was discovered in Vermont in 2018. Its first appearance in the state was in Orange County in 2018. As of then, it had been found in nine Vermont counties. The beetle has killed millions of ash trees nationwide.
Giguere said each invasive species brings its own baggage and impacts different people in different ways. The ash borer has led to millions of dollars being spent on removing ash trees from power lines and streetscapes.
He said any spotted lanternflies found should be reported to the state using the website vtinvasives.org, which has information on how to identify various invasive organisms.
Spotted lanternflies are visually quite distinctive, he said, and are unlikely to be confused with other creatures.
According to the state, the adults are about an inch long, and have grey wings with black spots. When they spread these wings, they reveal a pair of red underwings. They’re native to China and were first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania in 2014. Since then, they’ve spread to Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
