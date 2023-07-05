What can you do to help create a culture that promotes kindness? For DJ Barry, of Middlesex, it is painting his World Cow “one cow at a time.”

World Cow paintings are large, barn-sized murals that feature a map of the world on the body of a Holstein cow. The message is: “We’re all spots on the same cow.” The mural has become a worldwide art movement promoting unity.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0