SPRINGFIELD — Town Select Board Chairman Kristi Morris will become the newest state legislature in the Vermont House of Representatives. Gov. Phil Scott announced in a press release Thursday the appointment of Morris to complete the term of Rep. Robert Forguites, who passed away on April 8.
“I’m pleased to appoint Kristi to the House of Representatives and appreciate his enthusiasm for serving the people of Springfield,” Scott said. “His engineering, management and business experience will bring an important perspective and expertise to his work and will be valuable to the legislature.”
Morris has served for 12 years on the select board in addition to volunteering with several community organizations, including as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. He spent nearly 45 years as the manager of engineering at Lovejoy Tool Company in Springfield and holds an associate degree in mechanical engineering from Vermont Technical College.
“It’s an honor to be appointed to serve the people of Springfield as a state representative,” Morris said. “I look forward to getting to work and appreciate the opportunity to become more involved in supporting my community and moving Springfield forward, while offering stability and accountability as we transition to the future.”
Morris, a Democrat, will serve the two-seat district along with the Dean of the House, Rep. Alice Emmons, D-Springfield.
“I welcome Kristi as the new representative from Springfield. The goal for us is to continue working as a team, as Bob and I did, for our town to have a voice in Montpelier,” said Emmons.
Morris will be sworn in and seated in the House of Representatives later this month. In keeping with tradition, Scott selected a replacement from the same party of the departed legislator.
In an interview Morris said that the legislative process has intrigued him for years.
“I’ve had my eye on this service for awhile,” Morris said. “Life got in the way for awhile, but now I and my family are at a good point. I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Morris submitted his name and interest to the local Democratic Party when Forguites’ seat became open. After interviewing with Democratic Party representatives the local party voted to select three names, one of which was Morris, to submit to the governor.
Scott selected Morris after meeting with the three candidates.
Morris said that he will be able to continue serving on the town select board simultaneously.
“I talked with a former selectman who did both to understand if it could be done comfortably,” Morris said.
Morris also said that he currently plans to run on the next legislative ticket next fall when this term is complete.
Two of Morris’s primary concerns as a representative of Springfield will be economic development and public health and safety, particularly issues like substance abuse and the affordable insurance options.
