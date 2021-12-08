Vermont Maple Sriracha is making an unplanned move during its busiest time of year.
The local hot sauce company has been displaced by the recently discovered contamination at the Vermont Farmers Food Center, where it has rented space for several years. Late last week, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation recommended everyone in the West Street building relocate “as soon as possible” after testing showed that contaminants in the soil beneath the building were getting into the air in dangerous levels.
“We are relocating as we speak,” owner Bob Hausslein said. “We have kept our employees at home and are looking for new facilities.”
The Vermont Farmers Market is also looking for a new location for the winter market, which it runs out of the location on Saturdays from November to May. Board President Paul Horton said Tuesday that potential locations included the Rutland Recreation Community Center, the Holiday Inn and the Westway Mall. He said Wednesday a new location had not been determined and that the market would take place at the VFFC again on Saturday.
“It’s not easy to find another site and set it up,” he said. “We’re going to be ventilating the building thoroughly from 7:30 to 10 a.m. — two and a half hours — before the market opens.”
Hausslein said the timing of the move made it especially disruptive.
“Three weeks before Christmas? Absolutely,” he said. “We do almost half our business in the fourth quarter because it’s a great gift item.”
Up until now, Hausslein said, business has been strong, with the company growing over the past three years, including during the pandemic.
“We ship tens of thousands of bottles of 16 different SKUs around the country every year,” he said. “This is the biggest pivot of our business. We thought that COVID was a big challenge, and it was. This is bigger. ... We don’t have a long-term solution in place. We found some vacant warehouse space down in East Creek center where we’re going to ship our mail out of, ship our packages out of and regroup.”
State officials have said the contamination probably stems from the site’s use as a machine shop and foundry in the 1960s and 1970s. The VFFC, took over the property in 2012 when it had long been vacant.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said his organization was working to help relocate both the farmers market and Vermont Maple Sriracha.
“It’s a big ordeal,” Jepson said. “Having seen it, you need a very large space (for the farmers market) and there are very few large spaces. I think they would like to be in the downtown vicinity so they will have easy access to their customers.”
Trichloroethlyene (TCE), a carcinogen found in industrial degreasers, was found in the soil beneath Farmers Hall in October during an environmental assessment conducted as part of the VFFC’s expansion plans. The levels in the soil prompted the state to have the air tested, where levels throughout the building were found over the threshold for long-term exposure and, in many parts of the building, above the threshold for short-term exposure.
Short-term exposure, according to Vermont Department of Health Spokeswoman Katie Warchut, takes place over less than a year.
“TCE is associated with cancers of the kidney and liver, and non-Hodgkins lymphoma,” Warchut wrote in an email Wednesday. “A person’s increased cancer risk from TCE exposure in the air depends on the level of TCE and the length of the exposure.”
Warchut said the hearts of developing fetuses are the most sensitive organs to short-term exposure to TCE.
“The exposure time associated with this health effect in humans is unknown — it could be hours, days or weeks,” she wrote. “It’s impossible to know what the chemical exposure in the building was in previous years.”
State officials have said that food produced at the facility should not be affected by the contamination.
“TCE concentrations in air would need to be much higher for this to be an issue, and subsequently someone would need to consume an unreasonable amount of that food product for there to be an increased risk of health effects,” Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation environmental analyst Kimberly Caldwell wrote Monday in an email to one of the market vendors. “We are concerned about people breathing in TCE, but not about people eating food that was in the facility.”
Hausslein said he does not know if he’ll be able to return to the VFFC.
“That’s just a waiting game,” he said. “VFFC has big plans for the site and that’s what led to the discovery of this. ... We are being supportive of VFFC. This is typical of post-industrial downtown redevelopment in American. It’s unfortunate those chemicals are used in the first place. ... It’s a highly charged situation, for sure, and we are stressed out. Knowledge is power and soon we will know more.”
