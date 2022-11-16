PITTSFORD — The Rev. Maurice Moreau's view just got a lot better.
Moreau is pastor at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church in Pittsford, which finally is installing its newly restored stained glass windows this week — a process that started Tuesday and was expected to be completed Thursday.
"Since May, they've been boarded up with wood," Moreau said. "It certainly didn't make the front of the church attractive, but I was pretty much the only one sitting at the altar who would see that."
It was, of course, visible from outside, as well.
"We've had people wondering if the church was closing down," said Jon Carrara, a parishioner. "Good things take time. These will be in place for Thanksgiving, and I guess we should all be thankful for that."
Seven windows were replaced. Moreau said the larger three were roughly 20 feet tall. The church just marked its 162nd anniversary, and Moreau said he believed the windows were about 125 years old.
"For years, the plexiglass that was up there had yellowed so badly it looked terrible," Carrara said. "We'll see the beauty of the stained glass in its entirety. ... People are very happy. We're all very proud of our church and the beauty of that glass adds to our pride."
Moreau said they retained as much of the original glass as they could, but that some pieces where broken or had been replaced and mismatched at some point in the past. The glass was restored to its original design, he said, and all the leading was replaced.
"They left in May, and they've been in the workshop since," he said.
Moreau said the replacement cost roughly $100,000. It was funded in part out of the "Christ Our Hope" capital campaign run by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, and in part through a bequest from the estate of Bobbie Queen.
"She was a faithful parishioner here in Pittsford, well-beloved," said Moreau. "She worked in New York City, I believe, and then came to Vermont in her retirement and grew to love Vermont."
