The bells of St. Peter's are ringing again.

"There's that silence," the Rev. John Tokaz said Friday. "One gets used to them not ringing but then, when they ring again, it's, 'Oh, yes, there they are.' It's much better. ... The bells are, first of all, a call to people to think about God. They're an invitation to prayer and that can be any kind of prayer. ... It reminds people to stop and pause and thank God for the many gifts in their lives."

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

