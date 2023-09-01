The bells of St. Peter's are ringing again.
"There's that silence," the Rev. John Tokaz said Friday. "One gets used to them not ringing but then, when they ring again, it's, 'Oh, yes, there they are.' It's much better. ... The bells are, first of all, a call to people to think about God. They're an invitation to prayer and that can be any kind of prayer. ... It reminds people to stop and pause and thank God for the many gifts in their lives."
St. Peter Church completed repair work Wednesday on its bells, which fell silent about two years ago.
"It was just age," said Joe Barbagallo, who serves on the church council's finance committee. "They're 148 years old. The bells themselves were fine ... it's the mechanism that makes them ring that's the problem."
Barbagallo said the bells are different sizes and named. St. Peter, the biggest, weighs in at 3,000 pounds. He said the bell no longer swings under the new setup due to fears the casing might not hold; instead, a moving clapper was installed. The other two — 1,500-pound St. Mary and 800-pound St. Joseph — swing as they did before.
The work was done by Church Specialties, of Poultney, where Joe Duffy said his family has been in the church bell business since 1919.
"St. Peter's has three beautiful bronze bells up there," Duffy said. "It's always hard to work up in a tower, and they're large bells, but it was fairly standard in what had to be done."
The repairs were paid for with a $30,000 fundraising campaign.
"That took some doing," Barbagallo said. "The parishioners — I went in front of them and explained the situation, and they raised it. We didn't have to get a loan."
Barbagallo said they also installed a new electronic system for activating the bells.
"That was a job in itself, getting the tower to the altar where the control panel is," he said. "It's all computerized."
The system is automated with manual control for weddings and funerals — something Duffy said is much easier with new technology.
"We have modern controls these days that connect to the internet and have a phone app to control the bells," Duffy said.
Tokaz said he, at least, would not avail himself of that option.
"I am computer, app, text-free," he said. "The only things I get on my phone are calls. It's very convenient that someone will be able to control them."
Barbagallo said the bells ring three times a day — though later in the morning than they once did — and toll the hour during the day starting at 8 a.m.
"We don't want the neighbors complaining they can't sleep because of the bells, so it's just a daytime thing," Barbagallo said.
Mary Jean Costello, a longtime resident of the neighborhood around St. Peter who donated to the effort and encouraged others to do the same on Facebook, said she heard them ring again for the first time Thursday morning.
"I missed them a lot," she said. "It reminded me of my childhood when I heard them all the time. ... It's like maybe everything will be all right in the world. To me, they're bells of joy. I'm glad they're back."