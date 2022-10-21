St. Peter Church wants to be able to ring in its next 150 years, literally and figuratively.
The church plans to spend the first half of next year celebrating its 150th anniversary. Fundraising for the what the parish is terming its “jubilee” is set to begin even earlier, with a kickoff dinner Oct. 30 at Godnick Adult Center.
Organizer Joseph Barbagallo said they hope to raise $54,000 to get the church bells working again.
“They’re dead, basically, right now,” Barbagallo said.
The bells themselves are fine, according to church officials, but the infrastructure that houses them and the electronic timing system that sets them off needs replacing. Barbagallo said it has been months since the bells have rung.
“They used to ring every night at 6 o’clock for what they call the Angelus bell,” he said. “Years ago, they rang at 6 a.m., but they don’t do 6 a.m. anymore because they don’t want to wake everyone up.”
The bells also will ring for Mass, weddings and funerals.
The dinner at Godnick is sold out, Barbagallo said. Multiple events are planned for next year leading up to the jubilee on June 29, when the church will hold a special service. Bishop Christopher Coyne is slated to attend.
“The goal is really for the parishioners to gather community and celebrate the parish,” said Carol Barbagallo, Joseph’s wife and another organizer. “We have lots of great activities planned.”
The founding of the parish predated the completion of the church by roughly two decades and the construction took several years. Today, the church has about 500 members, according to the Rev. John Tokaz.
Tokaz said jubilee-related events include a parish brunch in January and a Mardi Gras celebration in February. The exact form of the latter, he said, has yet to be worked out.
“It’ll probably be a dinner, music and dancing type of thing,” he said.
That’s followed in March by a three-day Lenten reflection. April’s plans include an Easter egg hunt and indoor golf. May brings the First Holy Communions and devotional exercises to the Virgin Mary.
“We have a statue here of the Blessed Virgin Mary that is very integral to our history,” Tokaz said. “We crown her with a wreath of flowers.”
Other plans include a family sledding day on the hill by Meadow Street and a praise and worship concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.