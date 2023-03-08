A man charged in a stabbing at the downtown shopping plaza was back in court this week for allegedly assaulting his mother — into whose custody he was released after his previous arrest — when she would not take him to his domestic violence counseling group.
Matthew Ellis, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to a single felony charge of aggravated assault. The charge carries a potential 15-year maximum. Ellis was ordered held without bail.
Rutland City Police said they responded Tuesday to a call from Ellis’ mother, who said he had choked her, kicked her, punched her repeatedly in the head, and tried to kill her. Police said she had two contusions on her head and a clump of her hair was on the floor when they spoke to her.
Police said they located Ellis a short time later, and that he told them he and his mother had an argument that started when she would not bring him to his domestic violence group. The argument escalated to where he cursed at her and she told him to leave, he said, and then they got into a shoving match he claimed his mother started. Ellis told police he did not remember everything that happened, according to affidavits, but acknowledged he was larger than his mother.
Ellis was required to be under his mother’s supervision as one of his conditions of release on multiple felony assault charges stemming from incidents in December. Police said Ellis sent threats to and assaulted a 16-year-old girl who had dated and stabbed a man who confronted him when he showed up at the store where the girl was working.
The state sought to hold him without bail at the arraignment on those charges, but he was released to his mother pending a hearing on the request. Asked what happened with that hearing, which had recently been on the court calendar, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said he could not discuss it other than to say a youthful offender consideration hearing had been scheduled regarding Ellis for May.
Defendants granted youthful offender status in Vermont have their cases transferred to family court, where they become confidential.
Assaults on family members usually are charged under the state’s domestic assault statute, but Sullivan said they did not need to be and there were sometimes reasons prosecutors might want to forego the enhancement. He said when a defendant is 18, a domestic assault charge is automatically transferred to family court, where the process might involve several delays.
“When there is an immediate public safety concern, filing in criminal division allows the court to impose conditions of release and other measures, like hold without bail, overnight,” he said. “It raises some concerns (about the youthful offender statute) given what we know about homicides in Vermont, which is that roughly half of them are domestic violence-related.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.