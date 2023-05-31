A murder trial related to an alleged drug deal gone bad has been tentatively scheduled for August.
Brandon McRae is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Trevor Vandenburgh. The case was placed on the pre-trial list for August, though no specific trial date has been set. Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said following a hearing on the case Wednesday that the court would attempt to find a "pick-and-go" date for the trial.
"People charged with life offenses are entitled to have their trial start within 48 hours of a jury draw," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he believed the rule was aimed at keeping jurors from tainting their impression of the case by studying media coverage of it, though such study is easier to do in a quicker timeframe with the internet access of the modern era.
Defense attorney Christopher Montgomery, who said McRae plans to claim he acted in self-defense, said he had depositions tentatively scheduled for next week and that he intended to call at least one expert witness. Sullivan said he expected the trial to take four or five days.
Police said Vandenburgh and his girlfriend, Raven Blanchard, sought to buy $100 worth of cocaine from McRae in January and that each party claimed to have been cheated by the other in the deal. Blanchard and Vandenburgh left, according to affidavits, though in McRae's version Vandenburgh hit him with a wrench before leaving. By all accounts, McRae pursued them, leading to an altercation that ended with Vandenburgh suffering a fatal stab wound.
Sullivan said the case is one of three likely to come to trial in the second half of the year. A motion to dismiss the manslaughter charge against Stacey Vaillancourt, who allegedly poisoned an infant in her care, was rejected this week and the case is set for a scheduling conference in June.
Trial scheduling also was discussed Wednesday for Khaliq Richardson, charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Jonah Pandiani. Sullivan said his office has made a plea offer but Richardson is in federal custody, where his attorneys have had trouble communicating with him. Judge Cortland Corsones said he wanted to see the case move forward and that he would set a hearing in two to three weeks to look at scheduling a trial.
