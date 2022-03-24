NORTH CLARENDON — A new plan to reassign para-educators in Mill River schools has drawn criticism from some faculty and parents.
In its fiscal year 2023 budget, the district proposed cutting eight para-educator positions. Those cuts were complicated by a reshuffling of all para-educator positions ahead of the implementation of Act 173, which will become law on July 1.
Act 173 aims to open up special educational personnel resources to all students as opposed to only those who are on individualized education plans or IEPs.
Currently, para-educators are split into two categories: general education, who work with all students; and special education, who can only work with students on IEPs.
On July 1, those categories will be eliminated — all para-educators will be working with general education and special education students.
But while the new law will provide more flexibility in the classroom, it will also affect local school budgets by shifting from a reimbursement model for special services to a census block grant. For the Mill River Unified Union School District, that resulted in a $500,000 reduction in revenue for the district in next year’s budget.
That, combined with continued declines in enrollment, forced the district to cut staff, according to Mill River School Board member Liz Filskov.
At last week’s board meeting, Filskov, who chairs the Finance Committee, said staff cuts are always “the absolute last place” the district looks when trimming the budget but, this year, they had no choice.
“Our budget is so skinny that staff reduction was the only area in which any meaningful budget reduction could be achieved,” she said.
She added that specific cuts to staff were determined by local school administrators, not the board.
Julia Wyman, a teacher at Clarendon Elementary School, addressed the board on the situation by reading a letter signed by a number of fellow CES teachers.
Wyman argued “the removal of all general education paraprofessionals will significantly impact the educational support that many of our learners require.”
For example, she said, general education para-educators provide individualized reading instruction to students who are below grade level on reading yet do not qualify for special education services.
“This core group of learners is put most at risk when we reduce the number of general education staff and para educators,” she said.
She added the cuts will also result in not having enough personnel to “ensure safe environments” and provide staff coverage when substitutes are unavailable.
Wyman stated that shuffling support staff means schools will be unable to provide the kind of personalized intervention many students need to address pandemic-related learning loss.
“We have been working hard to improve our already unsatisfying testing outcomes, and we fear that losing staff will continue to widen the achievement gaps,” she said.
David Cornwell, a district parent from Wallingford, called the cuts “short-sighted” and “ill-conceived,” adding that the timing was poor.
“COVID has absolutely raised the stakes in education,” he said. “We have kids with greater needs across the board — (general education) kids with greater needs who have huge skill deficits across grade levels, and we’re taking away supports.”
Cornwell also argued that early intervention in primary grades would save the district money in the long run.
In an interview this week, Coral Stone, director of student services at Mill River, said students will ultimately benefit from the staffing shifts.
“Act 173 significantly opens up a world of resources that have been previously untapped,” she said.
Part of this new flexibility, however, means the district needs to better deploy para-educators so more students can benefit, which requires some staff reassignments.
Interim Superintendent Brian Hill, in an interview earlier this week, clarified what he characterized as confusion about the situation.
He explained that while there was a reduction in force of eight positions, the district also had para-educator positions it was required by law to fill. Employees with the most seniority were reassigned to those required positions first. Remaining positions will be filled by those who were cut, also based on seniority.
Hill noted all employees have “recall rights” as part of their contracts so are eligible to be brought back without having to reapply.
He said all employees whose positions were potentially being cut were informed in person by late January. They were also told they would be informed of any available positions by April 4.
“We’re still sorting through that and we’re hoping we can keep everybody on board in some capacity,” he said. “It’s been the most complicated, complex staffing shifts that I’ve seen in a long time in our district.”
Hill conceded the district could have more clearly explained the situation to staff and the Mill River community at large.
In particular, he admitted that informing some staff about reassignments by email was something “we could have done better.”
“We could have done that in person and I think those folks would have felt more valued,” he said, adding he has since personally met with staff to apologize.
Stone acknowledged that reassignments are a sensitive issue.
“Anytime you’re dealing with either taking (staff) out of a grade level that they’re accustomed to or taking them out of school that they’ve been part of, it’s just very sensitive territory for people,” she said.
