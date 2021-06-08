A state grant will help place at least 10 high school students in local internships this summer.
Stafford Technical Center and Community and Economic Development of the Rutland Region got $25,000 from the Vermont Department of Labor for the program, which CEDRR communications and community engagement director Kimberly Rupe said broke new ground for the organization.
“We’ve certainly partnered with Castleton University for internship opportunities ... but this specific idea is new,” she said. “We are working directly with Stafford Technical Center.”
Rupe said the countywide nature of Stafford’s student body enables the program to have a broad reach and that they will make a particular effort to work with students who have not been able to participate in workplace readiness programs in the past year due to the pandemic.
Stafford will place the students, Rupe said, while CEDRR administers the program.
“One of the other benefits to this program is the employers we want to target have been struggling in the last year and a half, like restaurants and hospitality,” she said.
Lyle Jepson, CEDRR’s executive director, said that while he did not have exact numbers, he knew that many jobs were going unfilled in the Rutland area.
“Many employers are calling us,” he said. “If you were to talk to Carpenter and Costin, Westminster Cracker, any of the manufacturers, food service — there are a number of positions,” he said.
The internships would serve as a valuable résumé-building, Rupe said.
“The culinary program at Stafford, placing them in a restaurant — what an incredible opportunity,” she said. “What a great stepping stone, a student finishing up their high school career and seeing that there are opportunities here.”
Jepson said the program might also help students realize they have opportunities that might not otherwise occur to them.
“One of the nice things about the tech center is the skills they are learning are transferable,” he said. “It’s problem-solving. Students who are learning welding may not wind up being welders, but they can work in mechanical jobs. ... They learn a lot about communication skills, math skills. When I was there years ago, I felt the tech center built confidence in students so they would be able to learn what they need to know.”
