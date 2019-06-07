Brooke Rupe told Stafford Technical Center’s 2019 graduates that hard work can take them places.
“Your story doesn’t have to start and end in Rutland or Wallingford, or Proctor, or Brandon, or Chittenden or wherever you came from unless you want it to,” said the Stafford alumna who served as keynote speaker at the 2019 awards ceremony Friday. “Go out, see the world, and then come back.”
Rupe’s most recent credits include work on the TV shows “Yellowstone” and “Miracle Workers.” She said it was a long voyage there.
“I brushed shoulders with Ryan Gosling while I was pouring an embarrassing amount of sugar in my coffee, I accidentally walked into Mark Wahlberg while watching a cat video on my phone, I’ve exchanged Valentine’s Day cards with Isla Fisher, and I even met Salma Hayek — who did little to acknowledge me but who was later almost crushed by a piece of soundproof foam that ripped loose from the ceiling while she was recording lines for the ‘Puss in Boots’ movie,” she said. “But in between all of those experiences, I also learned how to transport and carry 36 Starbucks drinks at once.”
Rupe told the crowd that she believes everything happens for a reason, saying that she initially wound up at Stafford simply as a way to escape the bullying she experienced at Poultney High School.
“No exaggeration, my first day and all the days I spent at Stafford were the building blocks for my career, but I didn’t know it at the time,” she said.
That career didn’t take shape instantly — Rupe said she had to transfer from digital arts to video production before she found her true passion, which she pursued to film school at Emerson College.
“I hustled as hard as I could and learned as much as I could,” she said. “Many times I wasn’t the most talented or smartest person in the room, but I always strived to be the hardest worker and the hungriest learner.”
That carried her from film school to Hollywood.
“My first year in Los Angeles I made so little money I ate hard boiled eggs for two meals of the day, and I stole ketchup packets from the McDonald’s down the street from my office because I couldn’t afford the luxury of condiments,” she said. “It was not glamorous. I struggled, and I almost went broke, but I feared the regret of not chasing my dreams more than failure — and by pure luck, it worked out. Bill Phillips once said, ‘The only difference between who you are, and who you want to be, is entirely in what you do.’”
Rupe said she worked her way up from infomercials to commercials before she turned her eyes toward film, and a year of hustling saw her working with Sacha Baron Cohen, for whom she served as an apprentice editor on “The Brothers Grimsby” and then as an assistant editor on his series “Who is America?”
