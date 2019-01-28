Devil’s Bowl Speedway may be welcoming a new contender this season in the Limited Sportsmen division, and it’ll appear in a blaze of burgundy flashing the number 74.
“We wanted to use the number 74, the number has meaning to us. Stafford was founded in 1974,” said Stafford automotive technology instructor James Woodward. “We’re begging, borrowing and stealing from everyone to make this happen.”
Woodward said for years Stafford’s automotive technology program students dreamed about building their own race car. But funding for the parts was always an issue, even with the funds brought in by the school auto shop, where students alter and repair real cars for locals, including Superintendent Adam Taylor.
“Shop fees range from $5 to $100,” said outreach coordinator Cindy Dunnigan. “On average, $5 to $25 is the most common fees. No labor rate is charged ... This helps demonstrate the business side of the auto tech industry.”
Finally, with the help of a donated chassis from local racing enthusiast Brian Whittemore, the program finally had its skeleton. Since December, Stafford students from various programs have been working tirelessly to customize their creation for a tentative May unveiling, Woodward said.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Woodward said. “There’s lots of things to learn in building a race car — the math and the science and physics — so, there’s teacher learning too.”
The car is a collaborative effort between several programs at the school, including graphic arts, auto body and automotive technology. Each student plays a role in getting the car to its eventual maiden voyage around the dirt track, a place where many students said they grew up watching fast cars and dreaming of one day racing their own.
“I helped assemble it,” said David Mills, a second-year student in the automotive tech program. “I grew up going to Devil’s Bowl since I was seven or eight.”
“My dad used to have a race car, a dirt modified one,” said visiting student Riley Bates, 14. “Ive been going since I was a baby.”
Senior Heather Kimball said Devil’s Bowl has always been a family event, drawing people of all ages to the West Haven track on warm summer nights.
“They start out from 11 years old,” said senior Katelyn Kennett. “The danger is the fun of it ... It’s a big deal over here especially on the 4th of July ... When the sun goes down, all night they got the lights on and they’re racing.”
There are anywhere between 16 and 20 races every Sunday night starting May 19, and each driver races at least twice, said Justin St. Louis, media and marketing director for Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
After six to eight laps in the qualifying heats, St. Louis said each feature race is 20 laps for the Sportsman division.
“We have many safety regulations,” St. Louis said. “Then, it’s who’s brave enough to get in.”
The speedway averaged 93 drivers per event last year, and the track has managed to keep injuries low and has only incurred three fatalities in the past four years, St. Louis said.
“I’d say one driver did get a broken ankle last year,” St. Louis said. “He was racing again the next week.”
The three fatalities that St. Louis mentioned were all from non-racing-related causes, such as heart attacks or strokes.
“One driver passed away in his victory lap after winning his race in 2015,” St. Louis said.
One thing that draws Stafford seniors Kimball and Kennett back to Devil’s Bowl is the sense of belonging, regardless of gender.
“We’re just as knowledgeable and able as men are,” Kimball said.
“We have a need for speed,” Kennett said. “Guys have a need for speed, but we want to do it faster. There are female NASCAR drivers that are showing everybody that they’re just as good, and can overachieve, just like guys can do.”
Eventually, the Stafford 74 will reach well over 100 miles per hour, Woodward said, but for now, the students are waiting for the transmission to come in.
“Before long, we’re going to get a push on sponsors, get people affiliated with the school,” Woodward said. “We’d like to take a day out there where it’s all completed so the kids can take a lap around the track in the car.”
When asked who would be representing the school in the driver’s seat, every student’s hand shot into the air.
“That’s still undetermined,” Woodward said.
