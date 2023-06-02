Adorned in the caps and gowns of their respective schools, a parade of just more than 70 graduates dressed in red, blue, black, green and white took to the Rutland High School gym Friday afternoon for Stafford Technical Center’s annual awards ceremony.
STC Director Melissa Connor opened the ceremony by giving thanks to the STC educators who helped graduates get to this point, as well as to the area schools that sent their students to STC to begin with.
She spoke to graduates about their strange high school journey, adding that though the pandemic completely changed their experience in comparison to other classes, they prevailed.
“Throughout your high school career, you learned to solve problems like no other student had to, all while working remotely as a freshman in high school,” Connor said. “Despite the challenges you have faced in and out of school, you have proven that you are dependable and responsible. We know that we can count on you to get the job done.”
This year’s guest speaker was 2017 RHS and STC graduate, Cam Slenker, who was introduced during the ceremony by 2023 RHS and STC graduate James Barrett.
Slenker studied in the STEM and Engineering program his first year at STC before coming back his second year to study automotive technology. Following his time at STC, Slenker attended Rochester Institute of Technology and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Currently, Slenker works as a mechanical design engineer at Hyzon Motors, a designer and manufacturer of fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty transport applications.
“I have the utmost respect for each and every one of you graduates. Regardless of the program you’ve attended, the training you’ve received here will put you at a significant advantage,” Slenker said. “You’re all here because you, like me, are passionate about something.”
Slenker went on to say that rather than pretend he knew the secrets of life, he was simply going to tell graduates the story of his time at STC.
He said that he had a small group of core friends in high school and had no background in STEM prior to joining STC — which he did “out of necessity” at first. He added that he soon realized that automotive technology was a legitimate passion of his.
He advised graduates to take pride in their work and use their failures and mistakes as learning opportunities, sharing that he wishes the best for each graduate as they move forward.
During the afternoon, several graduates and current students were recognized as recipients of Technical Education Medal Awards and of over 20 other awards and scholarships.
School counselors Lori Cillo and Melissa Theis also acknowledged both current students and graduates who have earned college credits and industry certifications.
“(College) credits and certifications give our students a competitive advantage as they transition into their careers and/or college after high school,” Cillo said. “Stafford Technical Center students are challenging themselves to take on the college level work and are succeeding. Our current students have earned over 389 college credits just in their programs and classes at Stafford.”
Cillo added that throughout their entire high school experience, current and graduating students have earned a total of 468 college credits.
Theis told the crowd that 144 students received industry recognized certifications this year. She said that in addition to the 570 certifications earned by students so far this year, some students will also be sitting for licensing exams during the next few weeks.
Connor urged students to keep in touch with STC staff as they head off into the next chapter of their lives, adding that graduates have more than proven their capabilities during their time at STC.
“Whatever journey you embark on next, we wish you success, and we ask that you continue to spread kindness along the way. We hope that you’ll continue to connect with staff and share your path with us,” Connor said.
