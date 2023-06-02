Adorned in the caps and gowns of their respective schools, a parade of just more than 70 graduates dressed in red, blue, black, green and white took to the Rutland High School gym Friday afternoon for Stafford Technical Center’s annual awards ceremony.

STC Director Melissa Connor opened the ceremony by giving thanks to the STC educators who helped graduates get to this point, as well as to the area schools that sent their students to STC to begin with.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.