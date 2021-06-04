Seniors at Stafford Technical Center closed the book on a school year unlike any other Friday morning.
While rain threatened early in the day, the sun made an appearance as Stafford’s 84 seniors proceeded into a large tent set up just outside the building for STC’s senior awards ceremony.
The ceremony kicked off a daylong celebration for seniors that included a special luncheon and a visit from the Happy Cow Cones ice-cream truck.
Director Melissa Connor welcomed graduates, admitting that, even a couple of months ago, it was unclear whether they would be able to celebrate this moment together.
“You have made it through an educational system, the last two years, that is unlike any we have ever seen in our lifetime and, hopefully, we will never see again,” she said. “You’ve shown grit, you've shown determination, you have persevered when times were seeming overwhelming. And you did it. And you're here today to celebrate that. And we're here to celebrate you.”
Connor said that while the next step will look different for each graduate, she wished them success in their journeys and hoped their time at Stafford has prepared well them for what comes next.
In addition to giving out a number of awards and scholarships, Guidance Coordinator Lori Cillo and Counselor Melissa Theis recognized students who earned college credits and industry-recognized credentials during their time at Stafford.
“These credits and credentials give our students a competitive advantage as they transition into their career and/or college and training programs after high school,” said Cillo.
She said students earned more than 382 college credits during the past two years and a combined total of 417 IRCs this academic year alone.
Kimberly Rupe, communications and community engagement director for the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), was the ceremony’s guest speaker.
In her address to students, the STC alumna from the class of 2012, talked about the pressure the graduates often feel to have everything figured out as soon as they get their diploma.
She acknowledged she even had her own fears that she might choose the wrong path, telling graduates that along the way, she considered a number of careers, including architect, lawyer, arson investigator and social worker.
“I will let you in on a little secret: You can change your mind. In fact, I promise that you most certainly will, if you haven't already,” she said.
In hindsight, Rupe said she wouldn’t change a thing — especially her time at Stafford.
“Stafford Technical Center has provided you, and hundreds and thousands of students before you, life skills that you will take with you in any and all careers, industries (and) adventures that you will have throughout your life,” she said, adding that employers she meets through CEDRR frequently tell her they prize the STC alums they have hired and wish they could hire more of them.
Rupe went on to challenge the myth that employment opportunities don’t exist within the region and encouraged graduates to consider building their lives here in Vermont.
“I can tell you firsthand that there are so many opportunities for you right in your backyard. Employers are looking for people like you to join their team and help lead their businesses,” she said.
Finally, Rupe asked seniors to stand up, find their instructors in the crowd and give them a round of applause.
“The instructors that you've had here, they care about you,” she said. “They want you to succeed in whatever field that ends up being for you. They believe in you and the upstanding community leaders that they know you will become.”
After handing out diplomas, STC Assistant Director Kate Bosnich concluded the ceremony with a poem.
“If there were ever a time to dare, to make a difference, to embark on something worth doing, it is now. … Persist. Because with an idea, determination and the right tools, you can do great things. Let your instincts, your intellect and your heart guide you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.