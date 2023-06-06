Stafford Technical Center’s adult education Esthetics and Wellness program is renewing its lease at the Spa at the Woods in Killington — with plans to expand the campus’ offerings.
Having moved to the facility in April 2022 because of a sheer lack of space in STC’s cosmetology classroom, the program has made a comfortable home on the top floor of The Woods Resort and Spa building.
And this coming fall, the space will also be home to the only career center adult education nail technician licensure program in the state.
“(Students) have pride in this space because they see a real spa setting, rather than just a classroom. Every student has said, ‘I can’t believe how fancy it is here,’” esthetics educator Charlene Palfey said. “I want students to be proud of the fact that this is their space.”
Currently, there are 14 students in the esthetics program. Over the course of their year-long program, they will put in 600 hours before reaching the point where they are ready for the esthetician licensing exams.
Palfey, who has taught the program for five years and works as an esthetician at the Woods’ spa, said that prior to STC’s program moving in, the space has been empty for many years.
She added that with spaces equipped for facials, makeup, waxing and more traditional in-classroom learning, the facility offers students a great professional setting.
According to William Lucci, assistant director for adult technical education at Stafford, the added nail technician program is, like all STC’s programs, a way to provide financially accessible workforce development opportunities that potentially keep people in the area.
“We’ll have the full gambit — cosmetology, esthetics, nail tech — any service that you want. And there will be crossover between them,” Lucci said. “Offering something that takes them a little bit longer to get the credential (for), so that they don’t have to drive to Burlington five days a week and pay exorbitant tuition, that’s one of our goals.”
Lucci said The Woods’ Homeowner’s Association, which had let the esthetics program operate in the spa facility free of charge up to this point, offered STC a great deal on the space for the coming year’s lease, adding that it was clear the association liked seeing the space filled.
“Everybody is happy. The homeowners are happy. I mean, they’re mostly happy because they’re like, ‘Ooh, when can we get facials?’ But they are just psyched to see life in this space,” Palfey said with a laugh. “To see the building actually being utilized for educational purposes and generating income, it’s amazing.”
Taylor Savage, a student of this year’s program, said that though they haven’t quite gotten to the hands-on portion of the program, she is excited about the chance to work in such a beautiful space. She added that she’s been enjoying her program and is looking forward to applying her eventual licensure at her current job.
“I did the two-year cosmetology program at Stafford last year, and I figured out halfway through my second year that I liked the esthetics and spa services. I work at a day spa right now and do some basic facials and what I can with my cosmetology license, but I wanted a deeper education of skin and products and the ability to do more in that area,” Savage said.
With an incredibly high demand for esthetics and nail technician programs, Lucci said that the courses have already received a high volume of program inquiries for the coming year.
Lucci added that Stafford is still accepting requests for information and applications for the next esthetics program class, beginning next spring, and the new nail technician program, likely to begin in October 2023. Spaces for both will be awarded based on when applications are received.
“Instead of being at the school, I think it’s helpful being in an environment that is pretty similar to what we would work in (as professionals),” esthetics student Lindsey Grasso said. “And our teacher is great. She is really passionate about esthetics and her knowledge base is really helpful. It makes things more interesting for me, learning from her level of expertise.”
