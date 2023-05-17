STC Envirothon 2023
From left, Caleb Steves of Fair Haven, Cayman Pratt of West Rutland, Evan Dennison of West Rutland, Savannah Mitchell of Whiting, Jack Bartholemew of Benson, Ryan McNeil of Rutland, and Conway Clark of Fair Haven celebrate their 2023 Vermont Envirothon win at Shelburne Farms in Shelburne this week.

 Photo provided by Mike Stannard

Students of Stafford Technical Center’s Forestry and Natural Resource Management program took home a big win at the 2023 Vermont Envirothon on Tuesday, placing first in the forestry category.

The Vermont Envirothon, which took place at Shelburne Farms this year, is a state-wide competition where high school students test their knowledge of forestry, soil and land use, aquatic ecology, wildlife and current environmental issues.

