Stafford Technical Center is planning for the future.
The career and technical center, housed next door to Rutland High School, recently adopted an action plan that will streamline scheduling, refine curriculum standards and expand outreach efforts through the forthcoming several years.
Director Melissa Connor said this is the first comprehensive plan undertaken in her seven years at STC.
She said the New England Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation process conducted in 2019 revealed several areas of improvement and became the impetus for developing a plan to guide the school’s growth in a way that made sense both academically and fiscally.
“It felt like we had lots of irons in the fire (but) did we have them closely tied together?” Connor said.
One of the plan’s goals is working with partner schools to create a master schedule with common arrival and departure times.
Currently, Stafford has 236 students enrolled from 11 area partner schools, as well as homeschool students. The result is students arriving and departing at various times throughout the day.
Connor said a more aligned schedule will provide an equitable technical and academic experience for all students.
A second goal is refining curriculum to make sure proficiency scales for subjects like math and English are uniform across Stafford programs and that what is taught meets both academic and industry standards.
“We’re also looking at how can we make our academics more flexible so that students are really learning the academic skill but then having the time to apply it in their technical area, because we think when they apply it, it makes more sense, it comes to life for them,” she said.
Another part of the curricular goal is adding a “pre-tech exploratory program” geared toward ninth- and 10th-graders, where they would get an opportunity to explore all 14 career tracks offered at Stafford.
“This would be a step to really help them dive in and understand what the career fields are,” Connor said, noting that even if students ultimately don’t enroll at Stafford, they’ll have a better sense of what’s out there career-wise.
The final goal is to step up marketing and outreach efforts with a targeted campaign for families with middle school-aged students.
Connor explained the need to upend the negative stigma surrounding technical centers that still exists for some people, saying, “It’s changed dramatically.”
“Students are leaving here with a ton of college credits, with industry recognized credentials,” she said. “We have just as many going into post-secondary (education) as we do into career fields now straight out of Stafford.”
The campaign, she said, will highlight success stories and try to educate families on how career and technical education has changed so they can better understand the opportunities that are now available.
Connor pointed to Stafford’s engineering program as an example.
“It’s amazing how many kids graduate from area high schools that are going on to college for engineering and they don’t even consider our program, where they can leave with up to 12 to 15 college credits.”
Rutland City Public Schools Superintendent Bill Olsen said in an email the action plan will position Stafford to meet needs of a changing workforce.
“Stafford has to be responsive to the skills that employers want now and in the future, whether that be the continued development of Stafford’s engineering program, the adjustment in curriculum and technology to meet the latest expectations in welding, or the efforts by the school to partner with employers to help meet industry openings, like the partnership between Stafford and Casella in training students to gain a CDL (commercial driver license), “ he stated.
Dave Wolk, former superintendent of Rutland County Public Schools and former president of Castleton University, served as facilitator for the planning process.
He said Stafford has evolved into what he called “the crown jewel of tech centers in Vermont.”
Wolk, who was interim superintendent when STC went through its New England Association accreditation in 2019, met with focus groups representing different constituencies, including faculty and staff, program advisory groups, the regional advisory board, partner school principals, local legislators, and current and former students — around 100 people in all.
“What we decided to do is to include everybody in planning for the future,” he said.
Wolk said with national trends showing a decline in traditional four-year college enrollment as parents question the value and affordability of a liberal arts education, career and technical education is emerging as a practical alternative.
According to recent data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, several college majors saw decreases in enrollment of 5% or more, including English (10.2%), communications and journalism (8.7%), and liberal arts and sciences/general studies and humanities (7.4%).
“So why not experiment in various areas while you’re in high school — while it’s free to students and families — and try to figure out earlier than later what really interests you?” he said. “I think that it’s more relevant now than it was, and it’s more connected to the business community because so many of the students at Stafford are actually out in the community either shadowing or doing internships or working.”
And as more students choose this path, schools like Stafford must grow to meet demand.
While Conor said some technical centers around the state experienced a 40% drop in enrollment because of the pandemic, Stafford is faring well by comparison with its 236 students.
Connor is hopeful that growth will continue as the pandemic recedes. But she’s also aware that Stafford is beginning to outgrow its physical footprint.
“We would have to get very creative with our scheduling in order to be able to get more students into the building,” she said, adding that growing pains aren’t necessarily a bad thing.
While not part of the action plan, Connor and Stafford’s regional advisory board are aware of the eventual need for expansion and have been discussing possible solutions, such as spinning some programs off to satellite sites around the community.
Connor said, for example, she can envision the cosmetology program occupying a storefront downtown. She noted that satellite programs are not without precedent; Stafford’s public safety program was once at College of St. Joseph.
“When you think about the cost of a new school, it’s scary,” she said. “And so, I think, if we could expand to different parts of the community — and maybe not just Rutland City — but thinking about our larger regional community, I think that would be a prudent thing to evaluate before we start looking at a new school.”
