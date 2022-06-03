Stafford Technical Center recognized students at its annual awards ceremony Friday afternoon.
Family and friends packed Rutland High School gymnasium to celebrate the more than 90 students from nine area high schools who completed their programs.
Stafford Director Melissa Connor addressed students, calling each one of them leaders.
“I see a future leader that is respectful, dependable, responsible. You’re problem solvers. You’re effective communicators,” she said. “The talent and promise in this room is incredible and inspiring. It makes me incredibly optimistic about your future and about our future.”
Guest speaker Teresa Isabelle, an STC alumna and administrator at Genesis Mountain View Center, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility in Rutland, said her experience at Stafford helped her learn how to be a leader.
“You all have had such a wonderful opportunity to complete your program here at Stafford. Each and every one of you is leaving with an amazing skill set that you may not have come here with,” she said. “Stafford has set you up for success and you have to be the one to choose your path to get there.”
Isabelle also offered students some advice about life after high school she said she wished someone had given her when she was their age, telling them “your life will be different.”
“You are an adult in society. Use this to your advantage,” she said. “Do not be afraid to speak up for what you believe in and what you want to do in life. Take chances you come across, even if you’re not sure where they’re going to take you.”
STC counselors Lori Cillo and Melissa Theis recognized students who received college credits and industry recognized credentials, noting students earned more than 430 credits in their respective programs, and 183 students had earned a total of 413 certifications this school year.
“These credits and certifications give our students a competitive advantage as they transition into their careers or college after high school,” said Cillo.
Students also received more than $18,000 in scholarships this year, according to Connor.
Kate Bosnich, assistant director at STC, closed the ceremony by recognizing seniors and offering them some advice from another group of young graduates: the Stafford Preschool Class of 2022.
“Get a mustache and a beard and a strawberry. Get Dunkin’ Donuts. Don’t be crazy and be responsible. Be a farmer, a horseback rider, drive a tractor and milk a cow. Celebrate and have a nice day,” she said. “Sell animals. Stay healthy. Don’t get hurt. Don’t throw chairs. And don’t get blown away outside when it’s windy. Don’t get close to ants and dinosaurs — they may eat you. Don’t play with electrical cords. When you’re changing a light bulb, don’t drop it. Don’t be late for the bus. Adopt a black-and-white striped kitten. … Eat lots of goodies and eat healthy food. Say ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ And play with Legos.”
“That’s much better advice than what I was writing down,” Bosnich said with a laugh.
