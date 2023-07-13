The familiar sights and sounds of students at work have taken over Stafford Technical Center thanks to several unique summer camps.
Running this week and next, the Summer Full Week Theme Camps at STC take place each year and provide campers with an immersive educational experience in a particular field of study offered at the school.
Available primarily to middle school students, this year’s programs include “Auto Body,” “Bake Up Artists!” and “Digital Arts,” which began on Monday and end Friday, as well as “Beginner’s Guide to Auto Technology,” which will run throughout next week.
Cindy Dunigan, Stafford’s outreach coordinator and summer and after-school program coordinator, said she, fellow office staff and the STC instructors teaching the summer camps are thrilled to have these young students in the space again.
In addition to serving as a chance for area middle school students to get an idea of what Stafford offers, Dunigan added that the camps also act as an effective recruitment tool.
She said that roughly 40% of summer camp participants enroll at STC in high school.
“I’m just very grateful that our staff see the value in putting aside a week in the summer to come in and do a camp. The payoff for us will come a few years later, when these kids are sophomores, and they’re thinking about what they want the rest of their high school experience to look like,” Dunigan said.
Carmen Decato is one such participant who said she didn’t know she had a passion for digital arts until her mom signed her up for the theme summer camp four years ago.
Now a rising sophomore at West Rutland School, she’s preparing to enter STC’s digital arts program in the fall.
“I absolutely fell in love with (digital arts),” Decato said. “This year, I’m here to help with the camp and then also build my skills. ... I’m still doing what everybody else is doing, but I’m going more in-depth, trying to challenge myself and take more time instead of just rushing through (things).”
Tyler Kennedy, a rising eighth-grader at Mill River, is a participant in this week’s Auto Body camp and said that his favorite parts of the experience so far have been welding and using the school’s virtual reality automotive painting simulator.
Having tried out STC’s exploratory camp last year, an occasional summer camp offering that gives participants a glimpse into a few different programs, Kennedy said that he wanted to focus on a specific topic this year.
“I wanted to do auto body because I knew that we probably would be welding. You also get to paint stuff, learn how to paint and fix dents in cars,” Kennedy said. “I’m hoping to transfer from Mill River to Rutland and then come here in high school.”
According to Dunigan, in this week’s “Bake Up Artists!” camp, students have been learning about measuring ingredients, kitchen safety and cleanliness, knife skills and some of the basics of baking. She added that at the end of the week, campers in that program will showcase some of their creations to parents.
Next week’s “Beginner’s Guide to Auto Technology” program will focus on the basics of car care, including things like changing a tire, checking oil and how to use certain tools.
Dunigan said any students who might be interested in trying out one of STC’s summer camps next year should keep an eye out for when the school announces its offerings in April.
And since most summer camp themes change each year, Dunigan said participants will always have a chance to learn something new.
“What I hope kids see (are) things they never really thought about before — whether that’s a career path or just an activity. Everyone’s going to cook at some point in their life. We’re all taking pictures with our phones,” Dunigan said. “Most people are going to own a car and will need to take care of it in some way. (I hope) they have an understanding of all of these things that are out there that maybe they’ve never been exposed to.”
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com