Stafford Tech camp

Participants in Stafford Technical Center’s “Bake Up Artists!” camp gather around some apple puff tarts made on Tuesday.

 Provided photo

The familiar sights and sounds of students at work have taken over Stafford Technical Center thanks to several unique summer camps.

Running this week and next, the Summer Full Week Theme Camps at STC take place each year and provide campers with an immersive educational experience in a particular field of study offered at the school.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0