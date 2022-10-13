The Development Review Board has decided repainting the lines in the Starbucks and CVS parking lot isn't enough.
A recent decision by the DRB approved a plan to reconfigure the parking lot, but also requires a new planting along the road.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 5:44 pm
Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy said this week that the owner is displeased with the added requirement and might skip the reconfiguration as a result.
Representatives of OGR Rutland, which owns the plaza that contains CVS, Starbucks and Chipotle, went before the DRB in August seeking a permit to change the parking lot in an effort to improve traffic flow into, out of and through the lot.
The plan would create two entrance lanes into the plaza, with one lane exclusively for drivers turning toward Starbucks and the other for those parking at CVS, as well as two exit lanes, one of them left-turn only. The design also removed spaces blocking the entrance/exit while adding some green space away from the travel lanes to serve as snow storage during winter.
The board's 14-page decision approved all of this.
"With the two entry lanes, vehicles will be able to directly access the drive-thru lane for Starbucks, thereby not intermingling with other users of the two plazas, and therefore, not interfere with the sites' overall circulation pattern," the decision reads. "The other entry lane will allow for vehicles to access the CVS parking lot, the CVS drive-thru and the Starbucks/Chipotle parking lot."
The decision notes that under the new configuration, parking spaces could be reduced in size to allow for a vegetative buffer between the street and parking lot and still be reasonably sized. So, the board included a requirement that the new design include such a buffer, between 2 and 4 feet wide.
Duffy, speaking with the RRA board during a meeting earlier this week, said the developer had complained to him that the new requirement was a significant expense that he would not have minded taking on when the Starbucks was being built, but was a lot to tack on to what was essentially repainting the parking lot.
DRB decisions can be appealed to the Vermont Environmental Court, but Duffy said that also would add expense to the project.
"My position on it is we should be trying to support these guys," he said. "They're doing a good thing and we're putting an extra burden on them."
DRB Chairman Michael McClallen could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
