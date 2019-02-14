MONTPELIER — In the name of keeping schools safer, the state is holding a contest looking for middle and high school students to create a public service announcement telling their peers if they “see something, say something.”
The winning videos will be used to promote awareness and reporting of school safety threats across the state.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the contest at a news conference Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and staff were shot and killed at a high school.
“My sincere sympathy goes out to the friends and loved ones of those lost, as well as to the entire school and community who endured such a senseless tragedy, an horrific event,” Scott said.
The announcement also comes nearly a year since the state had its own school shooting scare, where police said Jack Sawyer was planning on shooting up Fair Haven Union High School. Police said they learned about Sawyer’s plan after a student discovered what Sawyer was doing and reported it to authorities.
Scott said the person that reported Sawyer had the courage to say something when she saw something that wasn’t right. That’s what this contest is hoping to promote.
“It’s because of her efforts we in Vermont didn’t suffer a tragedy like Parkland,” Scott said.
The state is partnering with the Vermont National Education Association for the contest.
Don Tinney, the state’s NEA president, said nothing is more important than the safety and security of the state’s schools.
“While we are fortunate to live and work and learn in one of the safest states in the nation, recent events make it abundantly clear that what has happened elsewhere can happen here,” Tinney said.
He said students listen to their peers and he’s happy to “unleash” the creativity of the state’s students in this contest.
“(The video) should highlight the simple fact that it takes the entire community to make us truly safe in a way that students can relate to,” he said. “It is our hope that together we can prevent a tragedy before it starts.”
The videos are to be either 25 or 55 seconds long.
The target audience is students in high school and middle school, and the message should encourage students to talk to adults when they know a peer is potentially a harm to themselves or others.
The winning team will receive $1,000 while second place receives $500 and third gets $250. The money will be sent to the school’s established video production or digital technology program, and the teacher of that program will distribute the funds at their own discretion. All three top videos will be used as a PSA by the state and will be broadcast on television and used online. Members of the top team will be able to become a “Vermont State Trooper for a Day.”
The deadline for video submissions is March 20 and winners will be notified April 1 followed by an award ceremony at the State House in April.
More information about the contest is available at http://vtnea.org/psachallenge2019.php.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.