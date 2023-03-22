MONTPELIER — Between rising costs of labor and materials to the way the paperwork is done, Vermont’s state auditor has flagged 10 issues to think about as millions of dollars are spent on expanding broadband coverage.
State Auditor Doug Hoffer released a report on Tuesday, “Universal Broadband in Vermont: Managing Risk,” which can be found at auditor.vermont.gov online. It takes a look at work the Vermont Community Broadband Board has been doing and overseeing to get high-speed internet service available at every address in the state.
The first three of Hoffer’s concerns are related to what’s been going on with inflation and the labor force across the globe since the winding down of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortfalls in funding with no more federal dollars to backfill them, communications union districts not being unable to procure construction materials, and a lack of qualified workers are some hurdles that will have to be cleared.
Other concerns relate to how the communications union districts are structured and operate, especially with regard to the Vermont Community Broadband Board. The report claims that there could be an issue with the broadband board playing a supportive role for the districts, which might allow problems with the districts’ business plans to persist. Those running the districts aren’t necessarily broadband experts, which could create issues as they partner with large telecommunications companies. The districts likewise aren’t working together as much as they might to secure better prices and services, the report states.
The report also claims that confidentiality laws create a lack of transparency between the districts, the broadband board and, ultimately, the public. There might also be a conflict-of-interest risk, given there’s nothing preventing the district from hiring the same consulting firm. There are also some federal credit requirements that don’t work well for small groups like the districts.
Hoffer said Wednesday that broadband affordability is among his largest concerns.
“The statute does say very clearly that part of the goal is to ensure that these new services that are going to be made available to rural folks all over Vermont have to be affordable,” he said. “If not, what’s the point?”
There’s a federal program that can give up to $30 to families under a certain income level for broadband internet, but if the cost to the family still exceeds $100 a month, then that price might be too high for many. The telecommunications companies working with the districts are doing so with certain assumptions and predictions made about how many people will be buying their services. If it’s too expensive for too many, then the companies may charge more to people elsewhere.
Hoffer said that timing has played a large role in some of the potential areas for problems. The communications union districts were formed relatively quickly and tasked with managing many millions of dollars in a short amount of time.
“I know that many people, including hundreds of unpaid local volunteers, have been working extremely hard to fill in the broadband gaps left by the large corporate telecom companies,” he stated in a news release. “They’ve had to create new organizations, develop business plans and hire contractors in short order. Our report is meant to support their work by flagging for them and state officials the things that could impede success. Far better to address these concerns before the next $250 million is spent than to regret unforced errors after the fact.”
Hoffer said work on this report began last fall, and there were some delays, but the broadband board was good to work with.
“Overall, we work pretty closely with the auditor’s office, and it’s like anything else, we’re rapidly moving forward and are happy to get some feedback, so we find this report helpful,” said Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, on Wednesday.
This is the largest infrastructure project Vermont has seen in generations, said Hallquist, so it’s the state auditor’s responsibility to take a look at it.
Hallquist said the only part of the report she’s in disagreement with is the conflict-of-interest issue. The consulting firm in question, CTC Technology & Energy, had worked for some of the districts before the broadband board was formed. After the broadband board was created and hired CTC to work for it, CTC no longer worked for any of the districts.
But even if that weren’t the case, said Hallquist, she doesn’t believe there’s a conflict of interest, since it’s the Vermont Community Broadband Board to help the districts succeed. They’re not in competition with each other, she said.
The board is concerned with affordability, she said, and is addressing it by way of securing as much grant funding as possible for the build out. According to Hallquist, for every $50 million that can be secured, it will lower the consumer cost of broadband by about $10 a month.
