BARRE - The state Board of Education fulfilled its legislative mandate on Friday by releasing a report detailing its decisions for dealing with dozens of school districts that were unable or unwilling to merge under a controversial three-year-old law.
There are no surprises in the 38-page document, and that itself is no surprise.
The board telegraphed its intentions through string of provisional decisions the last of which were made on Nov. 15 in Barre.
Those decisions were finalized when the board met Wednesday in St. Albans, and while another meeting was planned for noon Friday, it was deemed unnecessary and canceled.
Instead the board released the report on the day it was due - Nov. 30 - under a law - Act 46 - that encouraged, motivated and has now compelled school-district mergers.
The board merged 42 districts from 36 towns - from Barre to Brattleboro - to form 11 new union school districts. Seven of those new districts, including those in the Barre and Washington Central supervisory unions, are unified union districts that will be responsible for pre-K-12 education. The other four, including the Bennington and its sister districts in the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, are union elementary school districts.
Also, the board enlarged three existing union school districts, created a net reduction of 34 districts and conditionally required an additional four districts to merger with four existing union districts.
As expected, the board didn’t require merger in many cases, and in some where mergers were “possible,” it concluded they weren’t “practicable.” Cabot and Twinfield fell into the latter category.
The board’s final decisions resulted in 47 districts retaining their current governance structure.
The final report is posted on the state Agency of Education’s website and can be found at bit.ly/Act46_Final_mergers
